How To Watch Notre Dame Basketball vs Eastern Illinois
Notre Dame has cruised to a pair of nonconference victories over LIU and Detroit Mercy by an average of 27 points to begin the season. Looking to continue a positive start to coach Micah Shrewsberry's third year at the helm, the Fighting Irish take the court Tuesday night against Eastern Illinois, a team out of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Notre Dame has displayed a balanced offensive attack so far, with four players averaging double-digit points: Markus Burton (18.5 ppg), Cole Certa (14 ppg), Ryder Frost (12.5 ppg) and Braeden Shrewsberry (10.5 ppg).
The Irish have shot especially well from 3-point range, ranking 11th nationally at 47.5% on 29.5 attempts per game. That's a big reason they're 46th nationally with 95.5 points per game heading into Tuesday's contest, their final tune-up before an important trip to Ohio State on Sunday.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Eastern Illinois
- Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0, 0-0 in ACC) vs. Eastern Illinois (1-1, 0-0 in Ohio Valley)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion (9,149) in South Bend, Ind.
- TV channel: ACC+
- TV announcers: Jack Rinaldi (play-by-play), Bill Fenlon (analyst)
- Radio: 960 WSBT-AM in South Bend; Audacy; SiriusXM channel 955 or 956
- Radio announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Scott Martin (analyst)
- Point spread: Notre Dame is favored by -25.5, and the over/under is 143.5 total points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday morning.
- Recent results: Notre Dame began the season with an 89-67 win over LIU at home on Nov. 3, then defeated Detroit Mercy 102-70 at home on Friday. Eastern Illinois lost 66-63 at Valparaiso on Nov. 4, then defeated Nicholls 65-57 on Friday.
- Last season: Notre Dame went 15-18 overall and finished 12th out of 15 teams in the ACC with an 8-12 conference record in coach Micah Shrewsberry's second. The Irish missed the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season. Eastern Illinois went 12-19 overall and finished ninth out of 11 teams in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with an 8-12 record.
- Series history: First meeting.
Meet the coaches
- Marty Simmons, Eastern Illinois: Simmons, 60, is 41-86 overall and 24-50 in OVC play in his fifth season at Eastern Illinois. The Panthers have finished between seventh and 10th in conference in each of Simmons' first four seasons, and haven't qualified for a postseason tournament. He previously worked as an assistant at Clemson at 2018-21 under Brad Brownell. He was also the head coach at Evansville from 2007-18, where he had a 184-175 record and won the 2015 CIT. Other head coaching stints include a 88-59 record at SIU Edwardsville from 2002-07 and a 10-14 record at Wartburg College in 1996-97. Simmons played at Indiana under Bob Knight from 1983-85 and at Evansville from 1986-88.
- Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame: Shrewsberry, 49, is 30-38 overall and 15-25 in ACC play with zero NCAA Tournament or NIT appearances entering his third season with the Irish. He was previously the head coach at Penn State 2021-23, going 37-31 overall with one NCAA Tournament appearance and one win. Shrewsberry has also been an assistant coach with Purdue, the Boston Celtics, Butler, DePauw and Wabash, and he was IU South Bend's head coach from 2005-07. He played at Hanover College and was born in Indianapolis.
What to know about Eastern Illinois
Eastern Illinois began its season with a 66-63 loss at Valpariaso on Nov. 4, and bounced back with a 65-57 win over Nicholls. Preston Turner, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, led EIU with 16 points in the season opener, and sophomore forward Terry McMorris had a double-double off the bench. Zion Fruster led EIU to a win over Nicholls with 25 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting.
Free throw shooting has been a strength in the first two games, as EIU ranks 48th nationally with 30 attempts per game and 54th at 78.3%. The Panthers also rank 55th in the country with 31 defensive rebounds per game, and they've been strong defensively at just 61.5 points allowed per game –– good for 61st overall. According to KenPom, EIU ranks 309th out of 365 teams with the 355th offensive efficiency, 174th defensive efficiency and 262nd adjusted tempo.
Going into the season, Eastern Illinois was picked to finish 10th out of 11 teams in the Ohio Valley Conference poll. Eastern Illinois did not return any All-OVC players from last season, but forward Kooper Jacobi and guard Zion Fruster were selected as the team's two "players to watch" by OVC coaches and communication directors. Last season's leading scorer Nakyel Shelton (17 ppg) transferred to Loyola Marymount.
