How To Watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State Basketball
Notre Dame approaches its first big test against a power conference opponent Sunday against Ohio State. Third-year coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Fighting Irish have had little issue taking down LIU, Detroit Mercy and Eastern Illinois to begin the season, but things are about to get more difficult.
Like Notre Dame, Ohio State has handled three mid-major opponents easily to begin the season, and Sunday's matchup is their first significant challenge. The Buckeyes are in their second full season under coach Jake Diebler, and senior point guard Bruce Thornton is a player to watch as one of 10 preseason All-Big Ten picks.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
- Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0, 0-0 in ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 0-0 in Big Ten)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV channel: FS1
- Radio: 960 WSBT-AM in South Bend; Audacy; SiriusXM channel 955 or 956
- Radio announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Scott Martin (analyst)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Notre Dame defeated Detroit Mercy 102-70 at home on Nov. 7, and then defeated Eastern Illinois 78-58 at home on Tuesday. Ohio State defeated Purdue-Fort Wayne 94-68 at home on Nov. 7, and then defeated Appalachian State 75-53 at home on Tuesday.
- Last season: Notre Dame went 15-18 overall and finished 12th out of 15 teams in the ACC with an 8-12 conference record in coach Micah Shrewsberry's second. The Irish missed the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season. Ohio State went 17-15 overall and finished 10th in the Big Ten with a 9-11 record. The Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season and did not participate in a postseason tournament.
- Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series, 3-1. The Buckeyes won the last matchup 90-85 on Dec. 8, 2020 in South Bend, Ind., where E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Ohio State also won 64-61 in 2013 at Madison Square Garden and 67-62 in 2008 in Indianapolis. Notre Dame's only win over Ohio State came in 1999 in Columbus, Ohio.
Meet the coaches
- Jake Diebler, Ohio State: Diebler, 39, is 28-18 overall and 14-12 in the Big Ten. He took over as Ohio State’s interim head coach in February 2024, when the school fired head coach Chris Holtmann. Diebler has been on the Ohio State staff since 2019, beginning as an assistant and later being promoted to associate head coach and interim head coach. He was also an assistant at Vanderbilt from 2016-19 and at Valparaiso from 2009-13. Diebler, played at Valparaiso from 2005-09.
- Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame: Shrewsberry, 49, is 31-38 overall and 15-25 in ACC play with zero NCAA Tournament or NIT appearances entering his third season with the Irish. He was previously the head coach at Penn State 2021-23, going 37-31 overall with one NCAA Tournament appearance and one win. Shrewsberry has also been an assistant coach with Purdue, the Boston Celtics, Butler, DePauw and Wabash, and he was IU South Bend's head coach from 2005-07. He played at Hanover College and was born in Indianapolis.
What to know about Ohio State
Ohio State is off to a 3-0 start with home victories over IU-Indy 118-102, Purdue-Fort Wayne 94-68 and Appalachian State 75-53. The Buckeyes rank No. 34 overall on KenPom with the No. 14 offensive efficiency, No. 87 defensive efficiency and No. 160 adjusted tempo.
Ohio State is led in scoring by senior point guard Bruce Thornton, a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection who's averaging 25.7 points per game. Ohio State also returned key players in sophomore guard John Mobley Jr. (17.3 ppg) and junior forward Devin Royal (14 ppg).
After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, Ohio State lost five players to the transfer portal: guard Meechie Johnson (9.1 ppg), center Aaron Bradshaw (6.0 ppg), power forward Sean Stewart (5.7 ppg), forward Evan Mahaffey (3.6 ppg) and center Austin Parks (1.3). Starting small forward Micah Parrish (13.3 ppg) also graduated.
Diebler replaced those players with four transfers: guard Gabe Cupps (Indiana), power forward Brandon Noel (Wright State) and centers Josh Ojianwuna (Baylor) and Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara). Ohio State also brought in three-man recruiting class that ranked No. 46 nationally by the 247 Sports Composite, including center Amare Bynum (No. 44), shooting guard Mathieu Grujicic (No. 182) and point guard Myles Herro (No. 364).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.