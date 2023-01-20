Mike Brey Discusses His Decision To Step Down At Notre Dame

Time is undefeated. No matter how great the player or coach, none of them lasts forever. At some point, time tells us all it’s time to move on. After more than two decades as Notre Dame’s men’s basketball coach, time finally caught up with Mike Brey.

The program’s all-time winningest coach announced on Thursday that he will step away from his position with the program that he has led to 481 wins and 13 NCAA Tournaments since he took over a moribund program in the summer of 2000. Brey met with the media on Friday to discuss the decision.

Why Now?

Brey said in his opening statement that he had considered stepping away on the flight back from San Diego, Calif after last year’s NCAA Tournament, the program’s first NCAA bid since 2017. But he stayed on and the result of this season has been a 9-10 overall record, including a 1-7 mark in ACC play.

“I just want our guys to try and focus and play,” Brey said of the timing of his announcement. “And my thought was why don't we give some clarification to this thing right now and see if it helps our group and quite frankly help Notre Dame. You know that they can get into the process of getting a little bit of advance notice on a search. I'm fully available and (Athletic Director) Jack (Swarbrick) and I have talked about helping get the next person. I think that's a big responsibility for me to help hire the next right coach here.

“From 2000 to 2017, we went to 12 NCAA Tournaments,” Brey continued. “Am I right on right on that? I think 12. And since 2018, we've been the one and that's how you're measured, man. And I felt we lost momentum. It was awesome to get us back last year and that was an amazing experience to go and win two games in the NCAA tournament. And so, as I looked at the big picture and looked moving forward, I just thought, I just think a new voice is needed. And and so the accumulation of we missed with Bonzie (Colson) and we're first team out (of the NCAA Tournament). Karma has been kind of weird since then, let's be honest. And we battled and we've fought and last year was awesome. And we did some things to do it. But you know, you're measured by that, man. We all know what we signed up for in this profession. And so little bit of cumulative of that.”

Is He Retiring?

Thursday’s official release from Notre Dame did not use the word “retiring”. Instead, it says Brey “Will step away from the program at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season”. So, is he retiring from basketball or just Notre Dame?

“I think you know, certainly retiring from coaching at Notre Dame,” Brey remarked. “I wouldn't rule out being around young people and teaching and coaching again. I don't think I want to jump back into that next year. But you know, you almost need time to think about it. One of the things Jack and I talked about that was very exciting, and (Notre Dame President) Father John (Jenkins) and I, was still being part of Notre Dame and helping and being part of things and I would be honored to do that. You know, I've been so honored, man. And I know we've got my fellow coaches here. You're out your rounds. You're the Notre Dame basketball coach. That's a hell of an honor for 23 years to be identified like that. So I would be really honored to work. And I think the first thing we need to work on is Jack and I getting the next great one here to keep us going.”

How He Wants To Be Remembered

No matter what the program looks like now, Brey still has more wins than any coach in Notre Dame men’s basketball history. He still has an ACC Championship and consecutive Elite Eight appearances on his resume. But what does the loosest coach in American want his legacy at Notre Dame to be?

“With these seniors, and I so appreciate our guys here today, that'll be 72 young men that have come through and have finished their degree and have played for, and that's like 72 sons,” Brey said. “And I certainly have heard from a lot of them in the last 24 hours and those relationships are the key. Like we've had some amazing wins and fun stuff. We've also had some disappointing losses and disappointing seasons, but it's about the guys and the relationships. I'm looking forward to a reunion down the road when we can get a bunch of my guys back because we got a lot of stories.”

The Traits Of The Next Head Coach

Brey had his own way of running his program. Staying “old” and experienced was his blue print for success at Notre Dame. Digger Phelps had his own plan when he led the Irish from 1971-1991. What does Brey believe are the most important traits of his successor, whoever it turns out to be?

“The climate of college athletics and college basketball is, you know, is certainly different with NIL and the transfer portal and you got to be really energized to manage that and attack that,” Brey began. “I think that would be the first thing. And certainly, college athletics may get back on the tracks. We have new leadership. It's going to be interesting to see over the next couple of years. I'd love to help with that. You know, I offer my services to try and help with that. I've been part of the NABC board, and you know, we tried to help with some things. But that's a big, big part of it. And then understanding the mission here, you know? Understanding what this place is all about and embracing it. And I firmly believe I think I've done that. I've loved it. I've been honored to be here, but the climate moving forward, and I'm excited to talk about candidates at the right time about this, the climate moving forward within our mission, let's talk about that because it's different. It's different.”

