Skip to main content

Notre Dame 2024 Football Scholarship Offers

All the offers Notre Dame has thrown out to recruits in the 2024 class

Scholarship offers handed out to the 2024 recruits by the Notre Dame football staff. If a player's name is underlined it means he has an Irish Breakdown profile linked to his name. The profiles include his specifics, rankings and any film analysis done by Irish Breakdown.

Notre Dame commits are bolded.

This will be an extensive list. As new offers are made they will be added to the list. This is not the current recruiting board, and players who commit elsewhere, or players that are no longer looking at Notre Dame will not be removed.

Notre Dame will continue to add players to its 2024 class, and as new profiles are created and the Fighting Irish staff land more players this board will continue to be updated.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Peyton Bowen - Eli Bowen
Recruiting

Bowen Brothers Are Headed To Notre Dame For An Important Visit

By Ryan Roberts7 hours ago
Harry Hiestand
Recruiting

Harry Hiestand Makes Strong Impression On Latest 2023 OL Offer

By Ryan Roberts9 hours ago
Tyler Buchner
Football

Notre Dame Practice Report - Practice #1

By Bryan Driskell and Vince DeDario10 hours ago
Pot of Gold 2022
Recruiting

Notre Dame's Pot of Gold Recruiting Push Continues To Impress

By Ryan Roberts11 hours ago
WR Film Room - Notre Dame
Recruiting

Film Room: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2023 Wide Receiver Targets

By Bryan Driskell and Ryan Roberts12 hours ago
Jeremiyah Love
Recruiting

Notre Dame Will Be Well Represented By St. Louis This Weekend

By Ryan Roberts14 hours ago
Notre Dame Offensive Line
Football

Notre Dame Practice Report: Offensive Line - Practice #1

By Bryan Driskell and Chris Summers18 hours ago
Joe Wilkins Jr
Football

Wide Receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. Is Cleared For Spring Practice

By Bryan Driskell18 hours ago