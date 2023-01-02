Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Chart

With the 2022 season now in the rearview mirror it is time to take a look at Notre Dame's 2023 roster. It is continuing to evolve, and the Irish will look to add more players through the transfer portal and there will likely be some departures from the roster over the next several months as well.

Here's a look at the current scholarship situation from a position-by-position standpoint. Players are listed first by eligibility remaining and within that alphabetically. As players are added and leave this will be updated. This list includes scholarship players only.

When it comes to fifth and sixth year players we are not making predictions on who will or will not choose to come back, or who will be asked back. It's simply players who have eligibility remaining, and as those decisions are made the list will change to reflect that. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back as changes occur, including position coaches during the offseason.

Here's a look at the numbers:

Quarterback - 4

Running Back - 6

Wide Receiver - 10

Tight End - 5

Offensive Line - 18

Offense - 43

Defensive End - 11

Defensive Tackle - 7

Linebacker - 9

Safety - 6

Cornerback - 8

Defense - 41

Specialists - 4

TOTAL SCHOLARSHIPS - 88

CURRENT COACHING STAFF

Head Coach - Marcus Freeman

Offensive Coordinator/QB - Tommy Rees

Offensive Line Coach - Harry Hiestand

Running Backs - Deland McCullough

Wide Receivers - Chansi Stuckey

Tight Ends - Gerad Park

Defensive Coordinator/LB - Al Golden

Defensive Line - Al Washington

Cornerbacks - Mike Mickens

Safeties - Chris O'Leary

Special Teams Coordinator - Brian Mason

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter