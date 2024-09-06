Notre Dame Coach Receives Hall of Fame Honors
Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey has been a proud member of the university's community for over two decades. But for longer than that she's been proud of her St. Louis roots.
Ivey helped Cor Jesu Academy to a 31-0 season and state championship as a high school junior in 1996. Five years later she'd play a major role in Notre Dame winning its first women's basketball national championship while averaging over 12-points per game.
After a playing career in the WNBA, Ivey got into coaching. She started at Xavier before joining Muffet McGraw's staff at Notre Dame in 2007. Aside from one year with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019-2020, Ivey has been at Notre Dame ever since, taking over for McGraw in 2020.
On Thursday, the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame inducted Ivey as one of the 11 new members of the class.
Ivey has won a state championship in Missouri as a high school player.
She has won a national championship at Notre Dame as a player.
She's won a national championship at Notre Dame as an assistant coach.
And now has her eyes set on winning another championship but in the head coach position - something Notre Dame will certainly have the talent to compete for in 2024-25.
