Notre Dame Beats Bellarmine Thanks To Red-Hot Shooting

Notre Dame improved to 3-4 on the season with an 81-70 victory over Bellarmine, a game that was scheduled just two days ago.

The Irish were supposed to play Syracuse on Tuesday, but that game was postponed, and Notre Dame quickly got Bellarmine on the schedule. The Irish took advantage and got one in the win column.

Notre Dame's offense was red-hot in the game, knocking down 60.5% of its shots from the floor while drilling 21-25 free throws. Notre Dame dominated the Knights on the glass a well, posting a 34-15 advantage.

Junior guard Dane Goodwin led the Irish offense, tying his career-high with 27 points. Goodwin went 8-10 from the floor and was a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe. Good also grabbed seven rebounds in the win. Goodwin's previous career-high came last season in a win over Detroit-Mercy.

Junior guard Prentiss Hubb scored 18 points and junior forward Nate Laszewski scored 16 points while shooting a perfect 7-7 from the field, including two made shots from behind the arc.

Transfer guard Trey Wertz was held to just two points after he scored 27 in a loss to Purdue. Transfer Cormac Ryan scored seven points, and the talented wing continues to struggle from the floor, going just 2-7 against the Knights.

Notre Dame will not take the court again until Dec. 30, when the Irish host the #16 Virginia Cavaliers.

