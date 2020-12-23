FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Search

Notre Dame Beats Bellarmine Thanks To Red-Hot Shooting

Notre Dame knocked off Bellarmine 81-70 thanks to a strong shooting performance
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame improved to 3-4 on the season with an 81-70 victory over Bellarmine, a game that was scheduled just two days ago.

The Irish were supposed to play Syracuse on Tuesday, but that game was postponed, and Notre Dame quickly got Bellarmine on the schedule. The Irish took advantage and got one in the win column.

Notre Dame's offense was red-hot in the game, knocking down 60.5% of its shots from the floor while drilling 21-25 free throws. Notre Dame dominated the Knights on the glass a well, posting a 34-15 advantage.

Junior guard Dane Goodwin led the Irish offense, tying his career-high with 27 points. Goodwin went 8-10 from the floor and was a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe. Good also grabbed seven rebounds in the win. Goodwin's previous career-high came last season in a win over Detroit-Mercy.

Junior guard Prentiss Hubb scored 18 points and junior forward Nate Laszewski scored 16 points while shooting a perfect 7-7 from the field, including two made shots from behind the arc. 

Transfer guard Trey Wertz was held to just two points after he scored 27 in a loss to Purdue. Transfer Cormac Ryan scored seven points, and the talented wing continues to struggle from the floor, going just 2-7 against the Knights.

Notre Dame will not take the court again until Dec. 30, when the Irish host the #16 Virginia Cavaliers.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Dane Goodwin
Basketball

Notre Dame Beats Bellarmine Thanks To Red-Hot Shooting

Kyren Williams
Football

Kyren Williams Named ACC Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Brian Kelly
Football

Notre Dame vs Alabama Series History

Blake Fisher
Recruiting

Notre Dame's Massive Group Of Early Enrollees Could Make An Early Splash

Chris Tyree
Football

Brian Kelly's Comments About Chris Tyree Show A Philosophy That Must Change

Kyle Hamilton
Football

Notre Dame Places 12 Players On The All-ACC Team

Aaron Banks
Football

Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Aaron Banks Named ESPN All-American

Liam Eichenberg
Football

Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker

Ian Book 1
Football

Full Story On Notre Dame's Loss To Clemson Is Still Unwritten