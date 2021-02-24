Notre Dame Signee Sonia Citron Named A McDonald's All-American

Notre Dame signed a pair of five-star guards in the first recruiting class for head coach Niele Ivey. Guard Olivia Miles is one of those five-stars, and Miles is already on campus and showing her five-star talent on the guard. The other five-star, Sonia Citron, was just named a McDonald's All-American.

Ranked the No. 16 prospect in the country by Hoopgurlz, Citron led her Ursuline program to an undefeated season as a junior while averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.1 assists per game. She was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of New York.

“Notre Dame checked all the boxes for me: great academic school, great women’s basketball program, beautiful campus and wonderful facilities,” Citron said in a Notre Dame release on signing day. “When I visited, I was intrigued by the family atmosphere and all the tradition that they have had for generations. Most of all, I love the coaching staff led by Coach Ivey, a basketball icon.

“I love her passion, energy, knowledge of the game and their style of play,” continued Citron. “I am looking forward to learning, competing, growing as a person and winning championships at Notre Dame.”

“… She has the capability to stretch the defense with her three-point shooting range, attack the dribble, distribute and post up smaller defenders with her size,” Ivey said in the Irish release. “On the defensive end, she uses her athleticism to rebound and loves to take on challenges. Mostly, I am impressed by her unselfish persona, high IQ and willingness to do whatever it takes to help her team win.

