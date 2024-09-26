Notre Dame Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry Reacts to Jalen Haralson's Commitment
Notre Dame shocked the college basketball world on Wednesday night when five-star Jalen Haralson out of La Lumiere School in Indiana announced he would be attending school in South Bend instead of Bloomington or East Lansing.
There's no doubt about it. It was a historic recruiting victory for the Notre Dame Basketball program, as Harlason became the highest ranked recruit in the history of the modern day rankings era.
I went back over the last three decades to find the top recruits Notre Dame has landed. In 2022, Mike Brey pulled off a major win, landing JJ Starling. Originally from New York, Starling also attended La Lumiere to complete his high school career.
He'd finish #21 in the class, but ultimately transferred to Syracuse after his freshman season.
He is the only other five-star addition. Notable recruits in the top 40 include Demetrius Jackson (2013), Cam Biedschied (2012), Luke Zeller (2005), Torin Francis (2002), and Chris Thomas (2001), making for a small but impressive list of elite talent that Notre Dame Men's Basketball has attracted.
Micah Shrewsberry's Reaction Says It All
It's not uncommon to see footage of a college head coach interacting with a top-tier recruit when they commit to their program, but this one felt particularly special.
When Micah Shrewsberry took the Notre Dame job prior to the 2023 season, he knew the challenge ahead. The program had hit new lows, and it was clear that rebuilding would take time.
The 2023 recruiting class was a solid start, despite prized recruit Carey Booth transferring to Illinois this past offseason. Rising sophomores Markus Burton, the ACC Freshman of the Year, and Braeden Shrewsberry are poised to form a dynamic backcourt as they enter year two.
In the 2024 class, Shrewsberry secured Top 50 prospect Sir Mohammed, the son of longtime NBA player Nazr Mohammed. He also landed sharpshooter Cole Certa, who finished as a top 100 prospect.
Landing the top player in the state and also the highest ranked recruit ever to commit to Notre Dame Men's Basketball, deserves a reaction like this.
Live it up Coach Shrews! Here’s to hoping for many more recruiting victories like this one.