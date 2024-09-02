Notre Dame Men's Basketball: Official Visit Report on 2025 Combo Guard Kayden Mingo
Notre Dame Men's Basketball is actively working to bolster its 2025 recruiting class. Micah Shrewsberry and his staff have been aggressive in their recruiting efforts this cycle, and their hard work might soon pay off.
The Irish have missed out on a few key targets in recent months, including four-star Lawrence North (IN) Point Guard Azavier Robinson and four-star Gonzaga (DC) Center Christian Gurdak.
Aside from the visit by four-star Montverde Academy (FL) Shooting Guard Dante Allen back in June, recent visits haven't been well-documented. However, that changed this past weekend.
Elite Combo Guard Officially Visits Notre Dame
While the Notre Dame football team was making headlines in the heart of Texas on Saturday, Notre Dame men's basketball was making moves up in South Bend. Four-Star Long Island Lutheran (NY) Combo Gaurd Kayden Mingo was on campus over the weekend for an official visit.
Notre Dame extended an offer to the Top 50 player and No. 2 prospect in New York back in April, and they have since been considered a dark horse in his recruitment.
Mingo’s visit to Notre Dame was his first official trip. He has additional visits planned for Penn State, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech later this month, with trips to Georgia and Xavier scheduled for October.
Quotes from his Notre Dame visit can be found here ...
Next Up For Notre Dame Hoops
This upcoming weekend, Notre Dame is set to host three more 2025 targets on official visits.
Five-Star La Lumiere School (IN) Small Forward Jalen Haralson
Four-Star Cathedral (IN) Power Forward Brady Koehler
Four-Star Cretin Derham Hall (MN) Center Tommy Ahneman
Things are heating up for Notre Dame on the visits front. Stay tuned to Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated for the latest updates and information.