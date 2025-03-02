Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Clinches Share of ACC Regular Season Title
Notre Dame outscored Louisville 44-25 in the second and third quarters to finish the regular season 25-4 overall
Notre Dame women's basketball dropped an uncharacteristic two games in a row entering Sunday's matinee against Louisville, but dominated the middle two quarters en-route to victory.
The 72-59 win by Notre Dame clinched a share of the ACC regular season championship which North Carolina State also got a piece of. North Carolina State earns the top-seed in the ACC Tournament due to beating Notre Dame head-to-head in Raleigh last week.
Notre Dame bounced back in a big way on Sunday as it defeated Louisville and social media was a buzz in celebration of the Fighting Irish victory in the regular season finale.
