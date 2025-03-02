Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Clinches Share of ACC Regular Season Title

Notre Dame outscored Louisville 44-25 in the second and third quarters to finish the regular season 25-4 overall

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame's bench celebrates during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 25 Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame's bench celebrates during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 25 Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame women's basketball dropped an uncharacteristic two games in a row entering Sunday's matinee against Louisville, but dominated the middle two quarters en-route to victory.

The 72-59 win by Notre Dame clinched a share of the ACC regular season championship which North Carolina State also got a piece of. North Carolina State earns the top-seed in the ACC Tournament due to beating Notre Dame head-to-head in Raleigh last week.

Notre Dame bounced back in a big way on Sunday as it defeated Louisville and social media was a buzz in celebration of the Fighting Irish victory in the regular season finale.

Watch: Marcus Freeman Celebrates with Olivia Miles Following Buzzer-Beater Three

