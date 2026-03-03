It's been an up and down season for the Notre Dame women's basketball team, as it will enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 5 seed and begin play in it on Thursday.



When it does, it will have with it, for the second year in a row, the ACC Women's Basketball Player of the Year.



Star guard Hannah Hidalgo was named the winner of the award on Tuesday, just two days after she helped lead the Fighting Irish to an upset win at then-No. 10 Louisville.



It's the second year in a row that Hidalgo has won the award.



To cap it off, Hidalgo was also named the conference's defensive player of the year, an award she has now won each of the last three seasons.

Hidalgo an All-Time Star at Notre Dame

👑 2026 Player of the the Year

👑 2026 Defensive Player of the Year

👑 2025 Player of the Year

👑 2025 Defensive Player of the Year

👑 2024 Rookie of the Year

👑 2024 Defensive Player of the Year@HannahHidalgo, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/vx7KpBUOh0 — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 3, 2026

Despite standing just 5'6'', Hannah Hidalgo will go down as one of the best ever to wear a Notre Dame uniform.



Her accomplishment of sweeping both the ACC Player of the Year Award and Defensive Player of the Year Award in two straight seasons that had never been done in conference history. She's also just the 11th player in conference history to win multiple Player of the Year awards.



Despite Notre Dame having somewhat of a down season, at least relative to the sky-high expectations that come with being a blueblood in the sport, Hidalgo has thrived. She is averaging 25.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 steals, and 5.4 assists per game this season.



That makes her the only women’s player at the Division I level since the to average at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game since the 1999-2000 season.

Cassandre Prosper Wins Most Improved Player Award

took her game to a whole new level and we all took notice



Cass Prosper is @accwbb’s Most Improved Player#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4PIeAKHkhK — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 3, 2026

Hidalgo wasn't alone from Notre Dame in winning an award on Tuesday as senior Cassandre Prosper was named the league's Most Improved Player.



Prosper was also named to the All-ACC Second Team after upping her season averages to career highs in points per game (14.1), rebounds per game (7.1), assists per game (1.9), steals per game (1.7), blocks per game (1.0), field-goal percentage (49.4) and three-point percentage (35.6).

Next Up for Notre Dame Women's Basketball

Notre Dame enters the ACC Tournament as the fifth-seed in the conference, which earns it a free pass to the Second Round. The Irish will be in action at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday when it takes on the winner of the No. 12 vs. No. 13 game between Stanford and Miami.