When you make a list of the most accomplished players in the history of the Notre Dame women's basketball program, few get mentioned before former point guard Skylar Diggins.



The South Bend product played at Notre Dame from 2009-2010 through the 2012-2013 seasons, helping lead the Fighting Irish to Final Four appearances in her final three years.



She was also named a two-time First-Team All-American before being selected third overall by the Tulsa Shock in the 2013 WNBA Draft, and has been a four-time First-Team All-WNBA member, and a two-time Second-Team All-WNBA selection.

And now, Diggins is officially headed back to Notre Dame as a special adviser to a former coach of hers, Niele Ivey.



The Notre Dame athletic department announced the move on Monday, just days before the Fighting Irish start the 2026-27 season against Villanova in a once-in-a-lifetime matchup in Rome.

All-American Skylar Diggins has been hired as an outside consultant serving as the Special Advisor to Niele Ivey. Diggins will serve Ivey and her coaching staff and be an off-the-floor mentor to student-athletes focusing on leadership, personal development and brand building. pic.twitter.com/MtbljXGxp1 — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) October 26, 2026

""We are honored to welcome Skylar Diggins as our Special Advisor to the Head Coach!” Ivey said in a press release from Notre Dame. “This is truly a legendary addition. In this new role, Skylar will help elevate our program through her leadership, expertise and unique perspective as both a former student-athlete and accomplished professional."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

While adding a former star player like Diggins has advantages for player development, I can't help but think about how much this could help with recruiting. Now, by no means has Notre Dame been struggling to bring talent into the program, but just take a quick look at what Diggins brings to the table.

Yes, shes an all-time player not only at Notre Dame, but in all of women's basketball both collegiately and professionally. She's stayed around the program since graduating to the WNBA, but having her in a role that officially keeps her connected to Notre Dame should only help things.

Beyond being a fantastic basketball player, Diggins has done as good of job of nearly anyone in the sport in building a personal brand off of her basketball talents. Whether its opportunities in television, working at times for ESPN, or appearing in Vouge and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Diggins has a portfolio beyond basketball that seemingly any recruit nationally would be impressed by.

Being able to add someone like that to the staff, even in an adviser type position, seems like a no-brainer for Ivey and the Notre Dame staff.



Here's to hoping the move can help get Notre Dame back to another Final Four, a place it hasn't been since the 2018-2019 season.