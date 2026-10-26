Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Rhyne Howard, Dream vs. Valkyries Game 5)

After four games of the 2026 WNBA Finals, we’re knotted at two games apiece between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.

Golden State turned in a dominant defensive performance – something we’ve come to expect this season – to win Game 4 on the road and now have home-court advantage again heading into Game 5 on Monday night.

The Valkyries are slight favorites at home (-1.5 points), but the Dream turned in an impressive showing in a Game 2 win the last time these teams were at Chase Center. The Dream have two wins by double digits while the Valkyries have taken both of the low-scoring games (Games 1 and 4) since their offense has been struggling.

In Game 4, I cashed a team total bet for Golden State , which has yet to score more than 71 points in a single game in this series.

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop and a game pick for Game 5 on Monday night.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 115-103 (-10.35 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 290-268-2 (-7.45 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rhyne Howard UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries UNDER 149.5 (-110)

Rhyne Howard UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)

Rhyne Howard takes a ton of 3-pointers for Atlanta, and she shot 35.5 percent from deep during the regular season.

However, in the postseason, that hasn’t been the case. Howard is shooting 29.3 percent from 3 on just 6.4 attempts per game, and she’s yet to clear this line in the Finals.

In four games, Howard has gone 2-for-9, 1-for-5, 1-for-2 and 2-for-8 from deep, and she only has one game this postseason with three or more made 3-pointers.

During the regular season, the Valkyries were No. 1 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and opponent 3s made per game. I’m gladly taking the Dream star to fall short of this line in Game 5.

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries UNDER 149.5 (-110)

There has only been one game in this series that has gone over 149.5 total points (Game 3), and the Dream scored 97 points on their own in that matchup.

Outside of that, there hasn’t been a single other instance where a team reached 80 points, and both of these teams are shooting well under 40 percent from the field in this series.

The Valkyries and Dream both finished the regular season with top-five defenses, and the Valkyries have played at a slow pace all season long, which limits scoring for both sides.

I don’t see much changing in Game 5, especially in Golden State. 16 of the Valkyries’ 28 home games have hit the UNDER, and Games 1 and 2 finished with 132 and 144 combined points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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