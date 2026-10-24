Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Finals Game 4

Can the Atlanta Dream take control of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries?

Game 4 of the WNBA Finals is set for Saturday afternoon, and Angel Reese and the Dream are up 2-1 with a home Game 4 ahead. Atlanta dropped 97 points in a 26-point win in Game 3, and it’s favored to win on Saturday against a Golden State offense that is struggling.

The Valkyries haven’t shot over 35 percent from the field in a single game in this series, only winning a low-scoring 68-64 affair in Game 1. Now, they’re in danger of returning to Golden State for Game 5 in a 3-1 series hole.

Gabby Williams (8-for-33 from the field in her last two games) and Veronica Burton will look to get their team back on track, and it’s worth noting that the Valkyries are 7-4 against the spread as road underdogs in the 2026 season (playoffs included).

Still, the Dream are rolling at the moment, as five different players scored in double figures in Wednesday’s Game 3 win. Can they keep the momentum going at home?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Oct. 24.

Valkyries vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +4.5 (-105)

Dream -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Valkyries: +160

Dream: -192

Total

153.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Valkyries vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Series: Atlanta leads 2-1

Valkyries vs. Dream Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Valkyries vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-132)

All season long, Reese has been one of the best rebounders in the WNBA, averaging 12.1 boards per game in the regular season, and that has continued in the WNBA Finals.

The former LSU star has 12, 16 and 12 rebounds in her first three games of this series, clearing this prop in all three games after failing to reach 12 boards in all but one of her first five playoff games.

A big reason for that is the opponent, as the Valkyries are not the biggest team and finished the regular season with the seventh-best rebound percentage.

Reese played the two best rebounding teams in the WNBA (not-named the Dream) in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Washington (No. 1 in rebound percentage) and New York (No. 3 in rebound percentage) both feature multiple huge frontcourt players that could deter Reese enough on the glass.

After clearing this prop for the third game in a row on Wednesday, Reese is looking like the clear Finals MVP, and I’m willing to bet on her to stay hot in Game 4.

Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Golden State offense in Game 4:

Golden State’s offense was a question mark entering this series, and it has been exposed by a top-five defense in Atlanta.

The Valkyries made the most 3-pointers per game in the WNBA in the regular season, but they still finished just seventh in offensive rating. Even with Williams having a great playoff run, the Valkyries have not gotten enough secondary scoring in the Finals to compete against an Atlanta team that has three All-Stars.

Not only has Golden State scored 71 or fewer points in all three games in this series, but it’s not shooting well from the field:

Game 1: 32.1 percent from the field, 21.2 percent from 3

Game 2: 34.4 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from 3

Game 3: 34.8 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3

Even with the 3-point shooting improving in Game 3, the Valkyries had just one quarter with more than 17 points and failed to clear this number.

If Golden State is going to even the series, it needs to play a low-scoring, defense-first game, and I believe Atlanta will run away with any high-scoring affair. With Williams shooting just 8-for-33 over her last two games, the Valkyries are in danger of falling into a 3-1 hole on Saturday.

Pick: Golden State Valkyries Team Total UNDER 74.5 (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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