Irish Breakdown

No. 1 Notre Dame Blows Past Miami: 5 Key Takeaways from the 82-42 Win

Notre Dame flexed its dominance with an 82-42 rout over Miami. Breaking down five key takeaways from the top-ranked Fighting Irish’s terrific performance.

Pete Fiutak

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, center, celebrates making a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 11 Duke at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, center, celebrates making a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 11 Duke at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame 82, Miami 42

5. Notre Dame is the No. 1 team, and played like it

It's been over a month since Notre Dame was in a competitive game. It's getting better as the season has worn on, and there's no flinching whatsoever.

It's obliterating teams at the moment. Coming off the breather against Duke, what do you on a random Thursday night late in the season with big things coming up soon? You end the game in the first five minutes with a suffocating defense, starting with ...

4. The Irish three-point defense was fantastic ... again

Miami isn't great from three, and it doesn't rely on the outside shot, but it needed to get going right out of the gate, and it really, really didn't.

You made just as many three-pointers against the Irish as Miami did.

The Hurricanes went 0-for-16, they had to keep bombing away to try keeping up, and it got ugly early. That makes it three straight games the Irish D allowed teams to hit fewer than 20% from three, and 13 in the last 14 that the team gave up fewer than 30%.

3. Miami scored 13 points in the first half whether it needed them or not

Again, 0-for-16 overall on threes, it was 10-0 Irish before Miami got on the board, and it took just one surge for Notre Dame to get going with the defense taking care of the rest.

It wasn't a great night from the outside from the No. 1 team in the nation from three - Notre Dame hit just 5-of-19 - but the rebounding was strong, Liatu King was all over the defensive glass, and there was no drama whatsoever. However ...

2. The Irish could use a little more from the bench

The team is still way too thin.

The starting five is a killer, Hannah Hidalgo didn't have to do too much - and she still came up with 18 points, and it was 38-13 at halftime. This was the chance to let the bench cook a little bit, and there wasn't much happening outside of a solid job done by Cassandre Prosper.

It would be nice to have a few more options over the finishing kick because ...

1. And now comes the real fun

At NC State. This is the first real test on Sunday since dealing with North Carolina in early January. It's also the third road game in ten days - again, it would've been nice to get more out of the bench to limit the starters a bit more.

Florida State and Louisville aren't layups to close out the regular season, but it's fine. Notre Dame has been on cruise control for weeks.

The season starts Sunday.

feed

Published |Modified
Pete Fiutak
PETE FIUTAK

Notre Dame, Kansas, Illinois, and Mississippi State On SI. Publisher of CollegeFootballNews.com since 1998, writing more words about college football than any human ever. Worked for FOX Sports, USA TODAY, The Sporting News, and CBS Sports. America’s radio guest on ESPN, FOX, VSiN and several major market stations. Co-hosted shows on NFL Network, Big Ten Network, FOX Sports Radio, and for eight years was a talking head for Campus Insiders - now Stadium - including as an in-stadium co-host for the first four CFP National Championships. Heisman voter, FWAA Award winner, Doak Walker Award advisory board. Ordered by Keith Jackson to “call me Keith.” BlueSky @petefiutak.bsky.social and X @PeteFiutak

Home/Basketball