Notre Dame Destroys Michigan in Dominant Win, Advances to Sweet 16: Twitter Reacts

Notre Dame made quick work of Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, center, guards Hannah Hidalgo (3) and Sonia Citron (11) look on after winning the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 76-55 against Michigan at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame entered the NCAA Tournament stumbling a bit, having lost three of its last five games during the season. The Fighting Irish fell to a three seed not long after being projected as a potential No. 1, but based off the first two rounds they look the part of a true title contender.

After routing Stephen F. Austin on Friday, Notre Dame handled business against Michigan Sunday. The Irish wasted no time at all, jumping out to a 32-12 first quarter lead at Purcell Pavillion and never looking back.

Hannah Hidalgo led the way with 21 points while Liatu King added 18 and Sonia Citron added 16. Notre Dame's defense performed well all day, but allowed just four Michigan points the final 7:57 of the third quarter to stretch the lead from 16 to 25 by quarter's end.

Notre Dame now advances to the winner of the TCU vs. Louisville game, which happens at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Irish advancing to the Sweet 16 is their fourth-straight trip there and 21st all-time.

Nick Shepkowski
