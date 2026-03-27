It's safe to say the Notre Dame women's basketball team is peaking at the right time.



After upsetting No. 3 Ohio State on its home floor on Monday, the sixth-seeded Fighting Irish advanced to the Elite Eight after knocking off No. 2 Vanderbilt on Friday with a 67-64 win.

Hannah Hidalgo continued her incredible run with perhaps her most impressive showing to date in a Notre Dame uniform. She paced the game with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 steals while dishing out seven assists.



Those 10 assists gave her the record for the most in a single season in the history of women's basketball, adding to what has been an all-time season for the star guard.

Below are some of the best reactions to Notre Dame's thrilling victory that sends it to the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It's the first trip to the Elite Eight under head coach Niele Ivey.

Hidalgo's Go-Ahead Assist Gives Irish the Lead

THIS PASS FROM HANNAH HIDALGO ON THE GO-AHEAD BUCKET 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HDNZtDoHyu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2026

Hidalgo and Ivey Embrace After the Win

Awesome to see this on so many levels. If you remember how last season ended and how disappointing that was, seeing Hidalgo get to celebrate like this after reaching a place Notre Dame hasn't been in seven seasons is beyond great.

Notre Dame Basketball Legend Celebrates the Win

When it comes to the greatest players to ever wear a Notre Dame basketball jersey, few compare to Skylar Diggins, who helped lead the Irish to three-straight Final Four appearances. It's fitting that Diggins was in attendance to see one of the few that can compare to her put on a performance like Hidalgo did on Friday afternoon.

Hannah Hidalgo is Not Human

Has there ever been a greater athlete for their size at Notre Dame than Hidalgo? She stands only 5-6 but has body control and skills that make her seem a half-foot taller. There aren't enough words to describe her performance all season long, but especially what she did against Vanderbilt.

Locker Room Celebration

It's a happy group of Irish after the win as Notre Dame heads to the Elite Eight for the first time since before the COVID pandemic.

A SWEET Victory for an ELITE Program

that was sweet, now it's on to ELITE#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/QFAUax1fh4 — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) March 27, 2026

Notre Dame now advances to the Elite Eight, where it will play old rival and Women's basketball blueblood UConn for a trip to the Final Four.

Hannah Hidalgo Joins Caitlin Clark with Rare Feat

Unforgettable absolutely fabulous historic performance from this young lady. Hannah Hidalgo😤



Setting the single-season steals record surpassing the previous mark of 192 — an insane number. She literally had her hand in every aspect of the game. So impressed! pic.twitter.com/1YsxzooNCw — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 27, 2026

A 30-point triple-double for just the second time in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Is joining Caitlin Clark on an all-time list a good thing?