Fever vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 30

The Portland Fire close out a three-game homestand with a back-to-back against the Indiana Fever on Saturday night after battling the Dream last night.

Indiana won three straight games prior to its road loss to the Valkyries. The Fever also beat Portland rather easily with a 90-73 victory in their first meeting on May 20.

Caitlin Clark is listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Fever vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -10.5 (-102)

Fire +10.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Fever: -470

Fire: +360

Total

173.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Fever vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: MODA CENTER

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Fever record: 4-3

Fire record: 5-4

Fever vs. Fire Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – Probable

Fire Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Fever vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

This player prop selection was made before odds were released and is based on past player performance.

Fever Best NBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 2.5 3-Pointers

Caitlin Clark is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc this season, which is a good sign after a bit of a down year last season. She shot just 27.9% from deep in an injury-riddled campaign.

The Fever star is battling an injury again this year, but she’s expected to play tonight in Portland.

Fever vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Indiana had a hard-fought loss in Golden State on Thursday night and got a chance to rest up before this game tonight in Portland. Meanwhile, the Fire played last night against Atlanta.

I’ll take Clark and the Fever on the moneyline tonight to get back on track after a loss.

Pick: Fever moneyline

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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