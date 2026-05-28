Notre Dame and Miami may not play until the first Saturday in November this fall in what promises to be an epic day of college football.



However, that doesn't mean you can't already get a bet down for the outcome of that game.

Fan Duel came out with a chunk of point spreads for "Games of the Year" this coming college football season, and Notre Dame's clash with Miami made the cut.



For good reason, obviously, as these very well could be the two best teams in the country when things are all said and done.

Related: Notre Dame Beats Out Miami for One of Most Important Recent Recruiting Wins

Josh Pate Makes Early Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Miami

I was listening to Josh Pate's podcast earlier today, which was recorded on Sunday night.



In it, he discusses some of those point spreads that Fan Duel listed as their "Games of the Year" and admitted that he's already put some sauce down on the Notre Dame vs. Miami clash.

"This line, I've got problems with," said Pate, "What do you think, Miami at Notre Dame?"



Admittedly, this is where, while I was listening, I quickly said to myself "Notre Dame -3.5".

Turns out I was wrong by a pretty good amount.

"How about Notre Dame -6.5?" continued Pate, "It's a much bigger number than I thought it would be - it's a significantly bigger number than I think it should be, so I've already got some action on this one."

Remembering Josh Pate's Regretful Notre Dame Prediciton

Yes, this is the same Josh Pate that made a bold prediction about where Notre Dame was headed right after Brian Kelly left for LSU.



Let's just say, that prediction couldn't have gone more wrong in any possible way.

Pate's apology for being entirely wrong like he was is part of the reason I respect and continue to tune into his programming.



He's roughly the same age as me, values the college football regular season as much as I do, and unlike much of college football media, isn't afraid to tell you when he was dead-wrong about something.



Let's now hope that he's unable to cash a ticket for the Notre Dame-Miami clash on Nov. 7.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

I should also note that Pate has Notre Dame rated No. 1 in his post-spring rankings, so it's not like he isn't high on Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish this fall.

I'll also raise my hand to pick the Miami betting side here. As I said above, when he asked what one thought the number would be, my guess was roughly half of what the actual line is listed at.



Boy, I hope that's one of those "the books are BEGGING you to take Miami" type of deals.

Notre Dame-Miami, and the Irish a Week After Navy Traditionally

If trends are your thing, Notre Dame wasn't exactly lights out in primetime at home last year.



While it covered a 30.5 point spread against Navy in November, it failed to cover in home night games against USC (-10.5) and Texas A&M (-6.5).



On the other hand, Miami hasn't won a game at Notre Dame Stadium since Gerry Faust was still coaching the Fighting Irish in 1984.