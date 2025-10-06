Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Lands 5-Star Recruit Jacy Abii
Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Niele Ivey has led Notre Dame to four straight Sweet 16s, but for the Fighting Irish to take the next step -- like the Elite Eight or even the Final Four -- Notre Dme needs to recruit more talented players. UConn and South Carolina are clearly at the top of women's college basketball, and the main reason why is individual talent. And it's been that way for a while now.
However, on Saturday, Notre Dame landed five-star forward Jacy Abii. Talk about a game changer, and maybe the player who will get Notre Dame back to the Final Four, something that used to be a regular occurrence in South Bend.
Who is Abii?
Abii is the No. 9 recruit in the 2026 girls' SC Next 100 Class and is considered by most pundits as a point forward due to her ball handling, passing, and shooting ability. Abii missed all of last year due to an ACL injury, but before that, won back-to-back state championships as a freshman and sophomore at Frisco Liberty High School in Texas. Abii now attends Legion Prep Academy and is the No. 1 recruit in Texas.
How Abii fits in at Notre Dame?
It's not that uncommon to see freshmen start in college basketball, and it wouldn't surprise me if that's the case with Abii. Notre Dame has been predominantly known for its guard play over the years -- Sonia Citron, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young, etc. -- so Abii's high profile alone gives her a little bit of an edge on playing in the frontcourt as a true freshman.
As for how Abii will be utilized, well, that's up in the error. Abii does have the size and length to play with her back to the basket in the post, but she might not be strong enough to play down low yet. Don't be surprised if she's heavily involved in the pick and roll/pick and pop game, though, and ultimately, someone Notre Dame relies on to handle the ball if teams choose to full-court press.
How Notre Dame's 2026 recuriting class is shaping out?
Abii is by far and away the top recruit in Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class. Still, the Fighting Irish have a pair of four-star recruits in Isabella Ragone and Isabella Sangha, who very well could play immediately as freshmen, too. It's still early in the recruiting process, but don't be surprised if ND's class is ranked in the top five when it's all said and done after landing Abii.