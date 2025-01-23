Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Boston College Women's College Basketball Prediction and Preview

Preview and prediction for Notre Dame vs Boston College in a crucial ACC women's college basketball showdown.

Pete Fiutak

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey coaches guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey coaches guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend.
The Irish keep on rolling along.

They're on an 11-game winning streak, 7-0 in the ACC - the only unbeaten team in the conference - and ranked third in the nation. This is the first of a sneaky-tough three-game road run with Virginia Tech and Louisville up next and both dangerous, but it's about focus.

Play a B- game, and there shouldn't be a problem. However, Boston College is on a nice two-game winning streak beating Miami and Syracuse. Pull off the stunner here, and with Wake Forest up next, all of a sudden the Eagles could go on a run.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Women's: College Basketball Game Preview

Date: Thursday January 23, 2025
Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
How To Watch: ACC Extra
Venue: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
Teams: Notre Dame (16-2), Boston College (12-8)
Why Boston College Will Win

Force mistakes, keep on moving, and get on the glass.

The Eagles can score. They're not bad from three, and they're 9-0 when getting to 80 points, 11-2 when pushing past 70. That happens by generating plenty of turnovers and getitng easy baskets - including on the offensive boards.

There's decent enough size to create plenty of second chance points, but ...

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Notre Dame's outside shooting might be a problem.

Boston College is 1-8 this season when allowing teams to hit at least 44% from the field - the Irish have only been below 44% three times, and two of them were in those back-to-back losses to Utah and TCU way back around Thanksgiving.

No. 1 in the nation from three, the Irish have to keep moving the ball around the Boston College attacking D and take what's there. Don't let the Eagles get a chance to get on the boards, but ...

Notre Dame vs Boston College Who Will Win?

Boston College is statistically awful on the defensive glass because there aren't defensive rebounds to get. The defense might force mistakes, but it also allows a ton of points.

As long as the Irish can get out to an early run, there shouldn't be any issues.

Prediction: Notre Dame 88, Boston College 62

