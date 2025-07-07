Three Former Notre Dame Stars Named to WNBA All-Star Game
Notre Dame might not be the mecca of Women's College basketball -- that would belong to UConn -- but the Fighting Irish did have three former players -- Sonia Citron, Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young -- named to the WNBA All Star Game on Sunday.
Citron, the third overall pick in last year's WNBA draft, is one of just three rookies to be named an All-Star and has started all 18 games for the Mystics. The Washington guard is second amongst rookies in points per game (14.6), minutes played (33.1), and efficiency (15.1). She also leads the Mystics in three-pointers made and minutes played.
Citron recorded her first career double-double back on June 22nd against the Dallas Wings after recording 27 points and 11 rebounds, and has scored 19-plus points in five games so far this season.
Diggins was named a WNBA All Star for the seventh time in her career on Sunday and her first as a member of the Seattle Storm. The South Bend native played for Notre Dame from 2009-2013 and is in her 13th pro season. The former two-time All American is 10th in the WNBA in scoring at 18.5 points per game and fourth in the league in assists per game at 5.9.
Young has now been named an All-Star four straight years and is averaging 17.3 points per game in her seventh pro season with Las Vegas. The 2019 number one overall pick played at Notre Dame from 2016-2019 and was part of the 2018 National Title Team. Young won back-to-back WNBA Titles with the Aces in 2022 and 2023 and leads the Aces in starts and is shooting over 90% from the free-throw line.
Overall, a pretty good showing by the Fighting Irish with three all-stars, but unsurprisingly, UConn finished at the top with a league-best four, followed by Notre Dame and South Carolina with three each. The All-Star game isn't till July 19th, so Notre Dame could potentially have another former player or two added to the roster in the next couple of weeks if someone goes down with an injury or opts out of the game, but even if that doesn't happen, three All-Stars is still impressive.