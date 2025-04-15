Notre Dame’s Westbeld and King Join Citron in 2025 WNBA Draft
The 2019 WNBA Draft was all about the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame had a program-record five players taken -- including three first rounders -- and while this year's draft wasn't quite like 2019, it definitely was a success.
Sonia Citron went third overall to Washington Mystics, Maddy Westbeld was selected in the second round (No. 16 overall) by the Chicago Sky and Liatu King got taken by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round (No. 28 overall)
After undergoing foot surgery in August, Westbeld managed to return six months later and still average 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in her final season. Westbeld was a five-year starter and finished her career third in program history with 138 starts and joined her sister, Kat, in 2023 as the only sisters to each score 1,000 points in a Notre Dame uniform.
King transferred from Pittsburgh to Notre Dame for her final year of eligibility and left an indelible mark. King averaged a double-double -- 11.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game -- and left Notre Dame as the school's single-season record holder for rebounds per game. Over her five years of college basketball, King started 103 games and nearly averaged a double-double -- 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
As for what's next for both Westbeld and King? Well, hopefully making their respective team. Unlike the NFL where a second and third round draft choice is almost a lock for making the team, that's not the case in the NBA or WNBA. Both have upside but both have a long way to go in order to make their team's active roster.