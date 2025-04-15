Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron Drafted No. 3 Overall in WNBA Draft
Prior to Monday night Notre Dame Women's Basketball had five players-- Jewell Loyd; Jackie Young; Devereaux Peters; Skylar Diggins-Smith; Kayla McBride -- selected in the top three of the WNBA Draft. That number remained stagnant for six years but not anymore. You can now add Sonia Citron to the list after the Washington Mystics selected the senior shooting guard with the third overall pick.
Citron was named an AP All-American after averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a senior and is the only player in program history to finish with 1700 points, 700 rebounds, and 300 assists.
Those aren't necessarily mind-boggling stats for a player taken No. 3 overall, but one thing you can't say about Citron is that she didn't win or wasn't reliable in college. Citron started 107 games for the Fighting Irish and advanced to the Sweet 16 in each of her four seasons. And don't forget about her defense. Citron was also named to the ACC All-Defensive Team this year after averaging a career-high 1.9 steals 0.9 blocks per game.
Some may question the pick, but the Mystics got a solid two-way player. Those types of players are hard to find, and Citron is exactly that.
And not to take the spotlight away from Citron, but ESPN host Holly Rowe had the joke of the night when she reminded everyone, she got drafted higher than her boyfriend Marist Liufau did in last year's NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame linebacker and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker was taken in the third round (No. 87 overall) and just completed his rookie season.