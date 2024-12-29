Notre Dame Women's Basketball Dominates Virginia in ACC Home Opener
Kymora Johnson made a layup to tie Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Virginia game at nine just over midway through the first quarter tied the Cavaliers with the Fighting Irish but from there out it was all Notre Dame.
Hannah Hidalgo then hit a three-pointer to give Notre Dame a 12-9 lead and kickstart what would end up being a 28-0 run by the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame took a 43-19 lead to halftime in what was a dominating ACC home opener on Sunday afternoon.
The Irish cruised to a 95-54 victory and moved to 11-2 overall on the year and 2-0 in ACC play.
Hannah Hidalgo led the Fighting Irish with 28 points while Sonia Citron had a big afternoon as well, putting up 25 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Olivia Miles recorded a triple-double for the second game in a row.
Career Win No. 100 for Head Coach Niele Ivey
The Notre Dame victory was the 100th in the head coaching career of Niele Ivey, who took over at the start of the 2020-21 season.
The three-time Sweet Sixteen coach reached the 100-win mark faster than any coach in Notre Dame women's basketball history and ACC women's basketball history.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Next Game
Notre Dame now has a bit of a break as it does not play for another week. Next Sunday the Fighting Irish travel to Chapel Hill where they will take on North Carolina (12-2) at 1:00 p.m. ET.