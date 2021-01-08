Notre Dame Blows Big Fourth Quarter Lead, Falls Late To Boston College

Notre Dame dropped a 64-61 road game to Boston College despite dominating for much of the game. The Eagles ended the game on a 16-1 run as the Irish blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the final five and a half minutes.

The Eagles took an early lead over the Irish, leading 10-6 at one point early in the game thanks to a pair of three-point shots. Notre Dame went on a quick 6-0 before the Eagles rallied back to tie it up in what was a back-and-forth affair in the early going.

Senior guard Destinee Walker attacked the basket and put the Irish up 16-14, sparking an 7-0 to end the quarter, putting the Irish up 21-14 after one period. Notre Dame scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to make it an 11-0 run, putting the Irish up 25-14.

Notre Dame eventually pushed the lead to 30-16 before the Eagles started clawing back, eventually cutting the lead to seven points at 30-23, but Notre Dame quickly pushed its lead back to double figures thanks to a triple from Walker.

The Irish took a 39-29 lead into the intermission. Notre Dame had eight different players score a basket in the opening half, with Walker and veteran forward Mikayla Vaughn leading the way with nine points apiece. Notre Dame held a big lead despite leading scorer Maddy Westbeld scoring just two points in the opening half.

Coming out of the break, Notre Dame answered every Boston College run. The Eagles cut the lead to single digits five times but never got closer to seven points, as the Irish kept pushing the lead back to double figures.

Boston College cut the lead to eight early in the fourth quarter on a layup from top scorer Taylor Soule, but the Irish immediately answered.

Notre Dame was in control of the action in the fourth quarter until about the two and a half minute mark, when Boston College used two three pointers and a layup, which came off two steals, to turn a 60-48 game into a 60-56 game in about thirty seconds.

Irish head coach Niele Ivey immediately called timeout, but guard Dara Mabrey turned it over on a 3-on-1 break out of the timeout. Boston College answered with a second straight triple from guard Marnelle Garraud to make it a 60-59 game.

The Irish turned it over again as Walker dribbled the shot clock out. Guard Cameron Schwartz missed a runner that could have given the Eagles a late lead, and her miss was rebounded by Vaughn, who made just 1-2 from the line.

The Vaughn free throw ended an 11-0 Boston College run that took less than two minutes to put together.

Soule drove to the basket on the ensuing possession and drew a foul on Westbeld, who appeared to have a clean block on the drive. Soule made the first free throw but missed the second as the Irish held on to a one-point lead.

Notre Dame’s five-plus minute stretch of not hitting a field goal continued as Anaya Peoples missed an off balance jumper from the corner that missed badly, as the Irish again turned it over with a shot clock violation.

Boston College took over with 16.2 seconds left in the game, and Schwartz quickly banked a layup in to put the Eagles up 62-61, its first lead since midway through the first quarter.

On its final possession, Notre Dame came up short again as Westbeld missed a turnaround jumper with just three seconds left, and the Eagles rebounded the ball to ice the game.

Notre Dame shot extremely well in the first half, making 14-28 shots from the field, but in the second half the offense was ice cold, hitting just 5-20 shots from the field, including none in the final 5:33 of the game.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter