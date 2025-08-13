Final Irish-USC Clash? Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Seizing the Opportunity
Notre Dame football is set to host three home night games for the first time in program history this fall. Those are reserved for what are usually the biggest home games, and this season is no exception as Texas A&M, USC, and Navy are the opponents.
Marcus Freeman's football staff will certainly host plenty of recruiting targets for each of those games, but they're not the only ones taking advantage of a Saturday night football game in South Bend to sell the university.
The Notre Dame women's basketball team will host one of the nation's top players in the 2027 recruiting cycle for the October 18 football game against USC.
Notre Dame Set to Host Five-Star Center, Eve Young
Eve Young is one of the top recruits nationally in the 2027 recruiting class and has announced her college visit plans for the fall. She'll visit women's basketball blueblood Tennessee on September 13 before checking out Notre Dame on October 18. Her last scheduled visit for the time being is a week later when she'll visit the University of Kansas.
Young checks in at 6-3, and hails from Olathe (South), Kansas, which helps explain the reason for the Jayhawks visit.
Long has a significant list of recruiting offers as powers like South Carolina, Texas, UCLA, USC, and TCU have all offered.
Notre Dame currently has a standout commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, Bella Ragone of Hoschton, Georgia. Ragone is the nation's 23rd ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle, and chose Notre Dame over offers from the likes of Duke, Florida State, Louisville, UCLA, and several others.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Update
Although summer recruiting is in a shutdown period currently, Notre Dame is prepping for the 2025-26 season. It will have a lot to replace as stars Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles, and Maddy Westbeld have all moved on. Factor in additional roster departures, and returning star guard Hannah Hidalgo will have her work cut out this winter.
Notre Dame will be coming off a 2024-25 season that saw it go 28-6 overall, but struggle mightily down the stretch. The Irish were 24-2 and ranked No. 1 in the country in late February, but a double-overtime loss at North Carolina State began the stumble.
Notre Dame would lose again at home to Florida State, fall out of the top seed for the ACC Tournament, and then be eliminated in the semi-finals by Duke.
Once thought to be a Final Four contender, Notre Dame was upset in the Sweet 16 by TCU, 71-62. It will be looking to bounce back from that this winter.