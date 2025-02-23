Social Media Erupts as No. 1 Notre Dame Falls in Heartbreaking Loss to NC State
Top-ranked Notre Dame's dream of a perfect regular season in ACC play finally came to an end Sunday afternoon when it fell in double-overtime at No. 13 North Carolina State.
The back-and-forth affair leaned heavily in North Carolina State's favor late in the fourth quarter until Notre Dame senior Sonia Citron hit a miracle three to send the game to overtime.
The two teams played back-and-forth again in the first overtime session, forcing a second overtime, but it was all NC State in the final five minutes as the Wolfpack bested the Irish, 104-95.
Plenty of people were watching the women's basketball showdown as Notre Dame tried to extend its winning streak 20 games but fell just short of the mark. Social media however erupted by those watching during, and right after the game's completion.
Some of the best posts to social media can be found below:
Double Overtime Thriller
Sonia Citron's Miracle Three to End Regulation
Down Goes No. 1 Notre Dame
Even Magic Johnson Was Impressed with Notre Dame vs. NC State
Notre Dame Will Be Back
Notre Dame vs. NC State = Cinema
College GameDay Comes to Notre Dame Next Week
Three Double-Doubles for NC State on Sunday
Mike Golic, Jr. Isn't Worried
Sonia Citron 1990's NBA Comparison
From yours truly, of course.