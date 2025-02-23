Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts as No. 1 Notre Dame Falls in Heartbreaking Loss to NC State

Notre Dame's perfect ACC regular season is no more after a 2 OT loss at longtime rival

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 17, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey talks to guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at the Purcell Pavilion.
Feb 17, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey talks to guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Top-ranked Notre Dame's dream of a perfect regular season in ACC play finally came to an end Sunday afternoon when it fell in double-overtime at No. 13 North Carolina State.

The back-and-forth affair leaned heavily in North Carolina State's favor late in the fourth quarter until Notre Dame senior Sonia Citron hit a miracle three to send the game to overtime.

The two teams played back-and-forth again in the first overtime session, forcing a second overtime, but it was all NC State in the final five minutes as the Wolfpack bested the Irish, 104-95.

Plenty of people were watching the women's basketball showdown as Notre Dame tried to extend its winning streak 20 games but fell just short of the mark. Social media however erupted by those watching during, and right after the game's completion.

Some of the best posts to social media can be found below:

Double Overtime Thriller

Sonia Citron's Miracle Three to End Regulation

Down Goes No. 1 Notre Dame

Even Magic Johnson Was Impressed with Notre Dame vs. NC State

Notre Dame Will Be Back

Notre Dame vs. NC State = Cinema

College GameDay Comes to Notre Dame Next Week

Three Double-Doubles for NC State on Sunday

Mike Golic, Jr. Isn't Worried

Sonia Citron 1990's NBA Comparison

From yours truly, of course.

