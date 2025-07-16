Former Notre Dame Stars Citron, Diggins to Showcase Specialties WNBA All-Star Weekend
Notre Dame had three former players -- Sonia Citron, Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young -- named to the WNBA All-Star Game a little over a week ago. On Tuesday, we found out Citron and Diggins will participate in Friday's WNBA Skills Competitions. Citron was one of six participants named to the WNBA 3-Point Contest and Diggins was one of six named to the Kia Skills Challenge.
Both Citron and Diggins are more than capable of winning their respective competition, but are you going to bet against Caitlin Clark in a 3-point contest? We didn't think so. Meanwhile, Diggins is getting up there in age now -- 34 to be exact -- so counting on someone who doesn't exactly have "fresh legs" to perform better than the field is a little risky.
Expect Citron to make it out of the first round, but I'd be surprised if she finishes better than third or fourth. Clark and Sabrina Ionescu are both better shooters than Citron, and Allisha Gray is the reigning 3-point contest champ.
At the end of the day, though, I'm taking Clark. She's not only the best shooter in the league, but she's also the best player, and she's in her home stadium, too.
As for Diggins, expect the 13-year WNBA veteran to make a deep run in the Skills Challenge, but maybe not win it all. Gray, who's also participating in the 3-Point contest, is arguably Diggins' biggest threat, but don't sleep on Courtney Williams either. Gray won the Skills Challenge last year, and Williams is arguably the best handler out of the group. So, I'll go on a limb and pick the underdog Williams to win the Kia Skills Challenge.
Friday's WNBA competitions are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.