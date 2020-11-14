Beuerlein Breakdown: Talking Notre Dame's Win Over Clemson and Matchup vs. Boston College

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein breaks down the Irish win over Clemson and the upcoming game against Boston College

Notre Dame earned a monumental win over Clemson last weekend and another big matchup against Boston College today. Former Irish and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein breaks down the win over the Tigers and talks about what he wants to see against Boston College.

In the first video, Beuerlein breaks down the Irish win over Clemson.

Beuerlein talks about the performance of quarterback Ian Book, who accounted for 377 yards in the win over Clemson. He also breaks down the performance of the Irish ground attack and the defense. The ability of the Irish to dominate the trenches was also a topic of conversation.

In video two, Beuerlein takes a look at the upcoming matchup against Boston College.

Beuerlein talks about what he sees from Boston College on film, how they matchup against Notre Dame and what he wants to see from the Irish. Not just in regards to beating Boston College, but showing that they are locked in to continue rolling after the win over Clemson.

