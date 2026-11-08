CJ Carr Makes November Heisman Push With Clutch Win Over Miami

The 2026 Notre Dame regular season has been challenging to figure out. The first six opponents were all not very good at football, and Notre Dame won all of them rather comfortably without having to play its best and cleanest ball. Then BYU happened. The first "real" test of the year, and the Irish failed it.



In many ways, up until the Miami game, this Irish team has been fully judged, rightly or wrongly, based on the BYU game, and the BYU game alone. And due to not only the loss, but how it specifically looked and felt, this was a poor reflection of the team.

CJ Carr needed to have a big game in a big game

For as good as CJ Carr is and has been overall, he didn't have a great night against BYU. It wasn't terrible, but the performance didn't will the Irish to victory either.



While he did throw for 261 yards, he threw no touchdowns and missed on 2-3 throws that very well could have been scores if the passes were more accurate.

The reality against Miami was that CJ Carr had to have a great game to collect a win, and he did just that, going 29/40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions, on picture-perfect reads and throws.

This game was a head-to-head battle between current Heisman favorite Miami's Mensah and CJ Carr, whose Heisman chatter had cooled off as of late. CJ Carr won this battle, with Luke Talich's interception of Mensah playing a key role in this outcome.

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CJ Carr can log big-time numbers in the remaining three games

After this breakout performance by CJ Carr, he is listed as the Heisman favorite many places at this moment. There's no reason to think he can't continue his streak of great play against the likes of Boston College, SMU, and Syracuse.

This is how fast things can change in college football. Notre Dame went from being on the verge of playoff elimination to being in a great playoff position and having a Heisman favorite leading the team down the stretch in just four hours.

CJ Carr calmly delivered against Miami when the program needed him most. He earned a lot of respect from Notre Dame fans through this gutsy, must-have performance. And with a few more, he may just win the sport's most coveted trophy while guiding the Irish on a playoff run. Boy, things sure do change fast around here.