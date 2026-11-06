Miami vs. Notre Dame Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 10

One of the most famous college football games in the sport's history was the 1988 matchup between the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes and the No. 4-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, known as "Catholics vs. Convicts." The Fighting Irish would narrowly beat the defending national champions 31-30 and would go on to win their 11th National Championship in school history.

Now, 28 years later, we have a game set for this Saturday between No. 1-ranked Miami and No. 4-ranked Notre Dame, with plenty of National Championship implications.

Let's dive into my best bets for this Week 10 marquee matchup.

Miami vs. Notre Dame Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Notre Dame -7.5 (-102)

C.J. Carr OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Jordan Faison Anytime Touchdown (+115)

Miami vs. Notre Dame Prediction

In my ATS picks for every top 25 game article, I made the case for laying the points on Notre Dame:

There's a reason that Notre Dame is favored in this game despite being ranked No. 4 in the country. The Hurricanes have some weaknesses; mainly, their secondary has been bad this season, ranking 110th in opponent EPA per pass and 103rd in opponent pass success rate.

That's going to feed right into Notre Dame's strength, which is throwing the ball. The Fighting Irish are fourth in both EPA per pass and pass success rate. They'll be able to torch Miami through the air, leading to a win and cover for Notre Dame.

With Malachi Toney now out for this game, I like Notre Dame even more now. Toney is a top two receiver in the country and him not being on the field for the Hurricanes is going to make it a long day for their offense as they try to move the ball against a stout Notre Dame defense.

Even with the spread now above a touchdown, I'll lay with the Fighting Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame -7.5 (-102)

Miami vs. Notre Dame Prop Bets

C.J. Carr OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-114)

As I wrote above, the Miami secondary is extremely susceptible to the passing game, ranking outside the top 100 in advanced pass defense metrics. That should lead to C.J. Carr having a massive game, as long as Marcus Freeman is willing to trust his quarterback enough to let him sling the rock.

Carr has gone over this number just twice this season, but this isn't a game where they can take an early lead and then just hand the ball off to drain the clock. Carr is going to have to take to the air from start to finish to get this win.

Jordan Faison Anytime Touchdown (+115)

I usually like longer odds when betting on my touchdown scorers, but I can't pass up taking Notre Dame's top receiver, Jordan Faison, at plus-money. If the Fighting Irish are going to try to exploit the weak Hurricanes' secondary, Faison is going to play a big role in that. He has 14 more receptions than any other receiver on the team, and 67 more receiving yards than anyone else. If any pass-catcher finds the end zone, I'm willing to bet there's a good chance it's Faison.

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