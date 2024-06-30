Irish Breakdown

16 Teams Notre Dame Has A Losing Record Against

Which 16 schools have a winning record against Notre Dame in college football?

Pete Fiutak

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Amari Gainer (33) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Amari Gainer (33) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame has one the most storied programs in the history of college football, but a few schools have bragging rights in the series ...

When you start playing football in the 1800s, you tend to have some funky games that count on your slate.

Knox College is a small liberal arts school in Galesburg, Illinois. In 1902 the Old Siwash - now called the Prairie Fire - shut out Northwestern, beat Kansas, and took out the Chicago Dental School, but lost to Nebraska. It also beat Notre Dame in the one and only meeting between the two.

The Great Lakes Naval Academy - a military boot camp base just north of Chicago that managed to hoard just about every great college football player possible during World War II - had some slugfests with the Irish.

And somewhat shockingly, the University of Chicago - a superpower WAY back in the day before giving up football - only played Notre Dame once.

It's a tad murky - not counting the athletic clubs, medical teaching colleges, and, yes, high schools - around 100ish colleges and teams have played Notre Dame in college football. The 16 that have a winning record over the Irish are ...

Nebraska vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Nebraska: 7-8-1 (47%)

Last Win: Notre Dame 44, Nebraska 13, 1948

Last Meeting: Nebraska 27, Notre Dame 10, 2001

Worst Loss: Nebraska 40, Notre Dame 6, 1972 season (1973 Orange Bowl)

First Meeting: Nebraska 20, Notre Dame 19, 1915

Michigan vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Michigan: 17-20-1 (46%)

Last Win: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17, 2018

Last Meeting: Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14, 2019

Worst Loss: Michigan 38, Notre Dame 0, 2007 & Michigan 38, Notre Dame 0, 2003

First Meeting: Michigan 12, Notre Dame 0, 1899

Florida State vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Florida State: 5-6 (45%)

Last Win: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38, 2021

Last Meeting: Same as Last Win

Worst Loss: Florida State 37, Notre Dame 0, 2003

First Meeting: Florida State 19, Notre Dame 13, 1981

Great Lakes Navy vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Great Lakes Navy: 1-2-2 (40%)

Last Win: Notre Dame 28, Great Lakes Navy 7, 1944

Last Meeting: Great Lakes Navy 39, Notre Dame 7, 1945

Worst Loss: Same as Last Meeting

First Meeting: Notre Dame 7, Great Lakes Navy 7, 1918

Clemson vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Clemson: 3-5 (38%)

Last Win: Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14, 2022

Last Meeting: Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23, 2023

Worst Loss: Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3, 2018 Cotton Bowl (CFP)

First Meeting: Notre Dame 21, Clemson 17, 1977

Oregon State vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Oregon State: 1-2 (33%)

Last Win: Oregon State 40, Notre Dame 8, 2023 Sun Bowl

Last Meeting: Same as Last Win

Worst Loss: Oregon State 41, Notre Dame 9, 2000 season, (2021 Fiesta Bowl)

First Meeting: Same as Worst Loss

Ohio State vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Ohio State: 2-6 (25%)

Last Win: Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2, 1936

Last Meeting: Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14

Worst Loss: Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28, 2015 season, (2016 Fiesta Bowl)

First Meeting: Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13, 1935

Georgia vs Notre Dame History

Notre Dame Record vs Georgia 0-3 (0%)

Last Win: Never

Last Meeting: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17, 2019

Worst Loss: Georgia 17, Notre Dame 10, 1980 season, (1981 Sugar Bowl)

First Meeting: Same as Worst Loss

Teams 1-0 all-time vs Notre Dame

University of Chicago vs Notre Dame

University of Chicago 23, Notre Dame 6, 1899

Cincinnati vs Notre Dame History

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13, 2021

Knox vs Notre Dame History

Knox 12, Notre Dame 5, 1902

Marshall vs Notre Dame History

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21, 2022

Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame History

Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35, (2021 season), 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Tulsa vs Notre Dame History

Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27, 2010

UConn vs Notre Dame History

UConn 33, Notre Dame, 2009

Yale vs Notre Dame History

Yale 28, Notre Dame 0, 1914

