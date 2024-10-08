2025 College Football Recruiting Rankings: Where Does Notre Dame Stand?
Marcus Freeman can recruit young talent. Marcus Freeman has always been able to recruit young talent. The ability of his entire staff to lure blue-chippers to South Bend is a central reason why Notre Dame is firmly in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot... and likely will be for the foreseeable future.
Even after decorated QB Deuce Knight decommitted, the Irish are assembling another terrific class for 2025, with footprints from Miami to Honolulu. With the Dec. 4 early Signing Day getting closer, here's where ND stands compared to the nation's other top classes.
*Team Rankings and Total Points Courtesy of Rivals.com (as of 10/8/24)
15. Ole Miss
Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1935
Top Commit: RB Shekai Mills-Knight
14. Penn State
Total Commits: 24
Total Points: 2200
Top Commit: DB Daryus Dixson
13. Notre Dame
Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2294
Top Commit: ED Christopher Burgess Jr.
The Irish won a major battle with Ohio State and Michigan to land Burgess, one of the most explosive and polished edge rushers in the country. The program also continues to make a strong case as O-Line U. with the additions of twin towers Will Black and Owen Strebig.
Now that Deuce Knight has flipped to Auburn, Notre Dame does not currently have a quarterback committed to this class.
12. Oregon
Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 2338
Top Commit: WR Dakorien Moore
11. Tennessee
Total Commits: 23
Total Points: 2349
Top Commit: OT David Sanders Jr.
10. USC
Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2351
Top Commit: QB Julian Lewis
9. Texas A&M
Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 2359
Top Commit: TE Kiotti Armstrong
8. Miami
Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2372
Top Commit: S Hylton Stubbs
7. Oklahoma
Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2460
Top Commit: OT Michael Fasusi
6. Texas
Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 2542
Top Commit: WR Jaime Ffrench
5. Georgia
Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 2595
Top Commit: WR Talyn Taylor
4. Auburn
Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 2704
Top Commit: DE Nathaniel Marshall
2. LSU
Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 2754
Top Commit: QB Bryce Underwood
2. Alabama
Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 2754
Top Commit: QB Keelon Russell
1. Ohio State
Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 3237
Top Commit: QB Tavien St. Clair
