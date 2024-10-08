Irish Breakdown

2025 College Football Recruiting Rankings: Where Does Notre Dame Stand?

The season may be in full swing, but recruiting never stops for Marcus Freeman and his staff. Rich Cirminiello shares how Notre Dame's 2025 class compares to the nation's other powerhouses.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to lead his players onto the field for the game against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to lead his players onto the field for the game against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Marcus Freeman can recruit young talent. Marcus Freeman has always been able to recruit young talent. The ability of his entire staff to lure blue-chippers to South Bend is a central reason why Notre Dame is firmly in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot... and likely will be for the foreseeable future.

Even after decorated QB Deuce Knight decommitted, the Irish are assembling another terrific class for 2025, with footprints from Miami to Honolulu. With the Dec. 4 early Signing Day getting closer, here's where ND stands compared to the nation's other top classes.

*Team Rankings and Total Points Courtesy of Rivals.com (as of 10/8/24)

15. Ole Miss

Total Commits: 18
Total Points: 1935
Top Commit: RB Shekai Mills-Knight

14. Penn State

Total Commits: 24
Total Points: 2200
Top Commit: DB Daryus Dixson

13. Notre Dame

Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2294
Top Commit: ED Christopher Burgess Jr.

The Irish won a major battle with Ohio State and Michigan to land Burgess, one of the most explosive and polished edge rushers in the country. The program also continues to make a strong case as O-Line U. with the additions of twin towers Will Black and Owen Strebig.

Now that Deuce Knight has flipped to Auburn, Notre Dame does not currently have a quarterback committed to this class.

12. Oregon

Total Commits: 15
Total Points: 2338
Top Commit: WR Dakorien Moore

11. Tennessee

Total Commits: 23
Total Points: 2349
Top Commit: OT David Sanders Jr.

10. USC

Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2351
Top Commit: QB Julian Lewis

9. Texas A&M

Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 2359
Top Commit: TE Kiotti Armstrong

8. Miami

Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2372
Top Commit: S Hylton Stubbs

7. Oklahoma

Total Commits: 21
Total Points: 2460
Top Commit: OT Michael Fasusi

6. Texas

Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 2542
Top Commit: WR Jaime Ffrench

5. Georgia

Total Commits: 22
Total Points: 2595
Top Commit: WR Talyn Taylor

4. Auburn

Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 2704
Top Commit: DE Nathaniel Marshall

2. LSU

Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 2754
Top Commit: QB Bryce Underwood

2. Alabama

Total Commits: 20
Total Points: 2754
Top Commit: QB Keelon Russell

1. Ohio State

Total Commits: 26
Total Points: 3237
Top Commit: QB Tavien St. Clair

What's Next For Notre Dame Football Recruiting and Deuce Knight?

Why Notre Dame Football Will Survive Losing Deuce Knight: Breaking Down Recent 5th-Ranked Quarterback Prospects

Published
Rich Cirminiello
RICH CIRMINIELLO

Home/Football