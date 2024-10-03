Why Notre Dame Football Will Survive Losing Deuce Knight: Breaking Down Recent 5th-Ranked Quarterback Prospects
Deuce Knight, the nation's fifth-rated quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class finally made the news official on Wednesday evening, flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn.
The flip leaves Notre Dame without a quarterback commitment in its 2025 recruiting class, but hardly comes as a surprise as it has been rumored for the last two months.
Does Knight's flip to Auburn mean the Tigers have their quarterback of the future and greatness coming?
And does it mean that Notre Dame is doomed?
Not necessarily.
Let's take a moment to look at quarterback recruiting rankings in the last 15 years and decide for ourselves whether or not this is the end of the world recruiting scenario some seemingly want to make it out to be.
Recruiting Rankings Since 2010 - A Look Back for Notre Dame
If you go on the247Sports recruiting database, you can find position rankings for each cycle going all the way back to 2010.
Remember that year, Notre Dame fans?
That was Brian Kelly's first recruiting class, that although not fully his, did bring in the likes of Louis Nix and TJ Jones, both who were big factors in the 2012 team going to the national championship.
The 2010 recruiting class also saw Notre Dame bring in four-star quarterback Andrew Hendrix of Cincinnati (Moeller), Ohio - a top 250 overall player and the nation's 12th rated quarterback. Hendrix was never able to get past Tommy Rees on the depth chart and wound-up transferring to Miami (Ohio) and ended up in med school - not too shabby for a post-football career.
Hendrix didn't check in fifth overall in quarterback rankings that class but with many of those who have since 2010, perhaps he should have as his career played out eerily similar to many who did.
Fifth-Rated Quarterback Recruits Each Year Since 2010 (247Sports Composite)
2010: Jake Heaps, BYU
Jake Heaps was the fifth-rated quarterback in 2010 out of Washington (state) and chose BYU.
His freshman year wound up being his most successful as he threw for 2,316 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions. A year later he threw for just 1,452 yards in four fewer games, threw nine touchdowns to eight interceptions, and never played at BYU again.
After sitting out in 2012 due to a transfer, Heaps completed just 49% of his passes for Charlie Weis at Kansas before finishing his college career at Miami (FL) in 2013 where he attempted just 12 passes altogether.
2011: Kiehl Frazier, Auburn
Kiehl Frazier was blessed with that coveted fifth-overall quarterback ranking by 247Sports in 2011.
When he got a chance to quarterback as a sophomore he completed 53.4% of his passes for 753 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw 10 interceptions. Frazier wound up spending his senior season of 2014 at Ouachita Baptist University where he helped the Tigers to a Great American Conference championship.
2012: Travis Wilson, Utah
Of what we've seen so far, Wilson had the best college career. Although he didn't go on to an NFL career, Wilson started four seasons for the Utes, throwing for 7,403 yards in his career, and twice passing the 2,000 yard mark in a single season. Wilson didn't get drafted but spent the 2017 off-season with the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson never made an NFL roster.
2013: Shane Morris, Michigan
The Warren, Mich. native was a top-100 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite in 2013 when he wound up at Michigan. Morris attempted all of 92 passes in four years wearing the maize and blue before transferring to Central Michigan for the 2017 season where he threw for an impressive 3,237 yards and 27 touchdowns.
2014: Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
What, you didn't expect to see Northwestern land a top-five quarterback? OK, neither did I. Thorson had a strong college career as he played in 53 games in four years for the Wildcats and threw for over 10,000 career yards. Thorson was impressive enough at Northwestern that the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the fifth found of the 2019 NFL draft.
2015: Brandon Wimbush, Notre Dame
That's right, Notre Dame has already had a fifth-rated quarterback in the last 15 years. His name is Brandon Wimbush and he started the entire 2017 season for Notre Dame, a year the Irish challenged for a College Football Playoff spot into November. He was unseated by Ian Book early in the 2018 season however and transferred to UCF for his final year of eligibility in 2019.
2016: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Haskins may be the most recognizable name on this entire list as he started for Ohio State for one season, 2018. Haskins threw for an insane 50 touchdowns to just eight interceptions that year, while also totaling 4,831 passing yards.
Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL draft and struggled there for two seasons. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he was a backup in 2021.
Sadly, Haskins passed away in the spring of 2022.
2017: Tate Martell, Ohio State
Tate Martell was another "can't miss prospect" out of Nevada where he held offers from all of the big dogs - from Alabama to Florida State, to USC. Martell originally chose Ohio State and attempted just 28 passes in two seasons there. He then attended Miami for two years where he was able to attempt one career pass, and finished his college career at UNLV in 2021.
2018: Justin Rogers, TCU
Justin Rogers was the fifth-rated quarterback in the 2018 cycle and ultimately chose TCU. In one season there he completed his one pass attempt for one yard. Rogers and his 100% career completion percentage then went to UNLV where he threw for 636 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons.
2019: Max Duggan, TCU
Max Duggan rivals Dwayne Haskins as the biggest success story on this list. Duggan threw for over 9,600 yards in four years at TCU but his 2022 season was good enough to land him second in the Heisman Trophy voting and land TCU a spot in the national championship game. It's safe to say Duggan exceeded even the highest expectations anyone had for him when he entered TCU.
2020: Ja'Quinden Jackson, Texas
Jackson was part of Texas' recruiting class in 2020 but transferred following his freshman season where he didn't see any game action. He first went to Utah where he backed up Cam Rising at quarterback for a year and then moved to running back where he has played the last two seasons. Jackson has since transferred to Arkansas where he will be a part of the Razorbacks backfield this fall.
2021: Brock Vandagriff, Georgia
Vandagriff was a top-five quarterback in the 2021 class for Georgia and spent his first three years of college football as a reserve. He backed up Stetson Bennett in 2021 and 2022 before doing the same for Carson Beck last year. Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky this off-season and enters the fall as the Wildcats' projected starting quarterback.
2022: Devin Brown, Ohio State
Brown is entering his third season at Ohio State where he has held a reserve role for two seasons. After Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal following the 2023 regular season, Brown got playing time in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri. Brown is part of the quarterback race in Columbus, but all signs point to Kansas State transfer Will Howard leading that entering the fall.
2023: Malachi Nelson, USC
Malachi Nelson was the fifth-rated quarterback and 13th overall player in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite. Nelson enrolled early at USC and spent one year on Lincoln Riley's bench before entering the transfer portal in December and ending up at Boise State for this upcoming season.
2024: Walker White, Auburn
Walker White was a top five quarterback from last year's class that signed with Auburn. White enters 2024 as a backup to Payton Thorne with the Tigers.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
The purpose of this wasn't to say quarterback rankings in recruiting don't matter but was to shed some light on just how unsafe they can be to follow too closely.
Dwayne Haskins and Max Duggan both had legitimate cases to win the Heisman Trophy and were huge factors in their teams being national championship contenders.
Travis Wilson and Clayton Thorson had very strong college careers.