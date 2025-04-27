Notre Dame Star Jack Kiser Selected Early On Day 3 of the NFL Draft
It doesn't matter what decade it is, the Fighting Irish have always had multiple players who went out with a bang and into the NFL with a huge upside. Another Notre Dame star is going into the league with the upside to make a whole ton of noise - Jack Kiser got the call on Saturday. from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kiser is Notre Dame's career leader in games played, and was a finalist for multiple awards this past season -- Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award Finalist; Wuerffel Trophy Finalist; National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist.
He's a tackling machine who led the team with 90 total tackles and 55 unassisted tackles on the run to the national championship appearance.
Jacksonville selected Kiser with the fifth pick of the fourth round with the 107th overall pick, and there's a great chance he steps into a key role right away on a defense that needs him.
Kiser was the leader of the Notre Dame defense, bringing the consistency and leadership - along with the production - to every snap.
Jacksonville didn't have a ton of picks, but now he's in along with first-round pick Travis Hunter to help make that D younger and better right away.
Kiser is versatile, athletic, quick and durable.
Even if he doesn't see the field right away on defense, expect him to start on special teams. Players with Kiser's skill set are hard to find, and Jacksonville might have hit the jackpot with the Royal Center, Ind., native on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.