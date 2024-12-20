5 Reasons Why Notre Dame Can Win the College Football Playoff
Defense and run game travel and play through weather
The 2024 college football season has been one known for parity.
It doesn't feel like there is one dominant team that is favored to win the CFP that has few or no weaknesses that every other team is chasing. If any of the 12 teams in the field get hot, it has a chance to win the tournament, including Notre Dame.
The Irish's team DNA is built around defense and a strong run game. 5) The defense really is that good, and 4) the running attack is just that dominant. This is how Notre Dame has been winning games all season and will be the formula in the postseason as well.
These features tend to travel well from week to week and aren't as susceptible to weather conditions as some other modes of operation.
If Notre Dame can double down on this style of play, it can make a deep run. This is who the Irish are, I don't see it changing now nor should it.
Notre Dame has confidence and is a close unit
Notre Dame has won its last 10 games in a row. 3) This team has been playing together, for each other and for Marcus Freeman all year. There is camaraderie, confidence, and family feel to this group. That matters when it comes to postseason play and success.
This group of players and staff is easy to root for and like. 2) There are no "I's" on this team, everyone plays for everyone else as a unit. The Irish have been humming along nicely since early September. If they can keep this vibe alive, the sky is the limit for this team.
Is Notre Dame the most talented roster in this CFP field? No. But that doesn't mean it can't win the tournament simply by believing in the plan that got them to this point, sticking together and executing. 1) This CFP field is much more wide open than some want to admit. What squad will take full advantage?
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.