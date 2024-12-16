Notre Dame Fans React Live to Marcus Freeman Contract Extension News
Are you glad this deal was done before CFP or would've preferred to see CFP results first?
The biggest debate Irish fans seem to be having regarding the news of Marcus Freeman's extension with the Irish has to do with the timing.
There's a certain segment of the fan base that feels that this extension was signed too soon and that Freeman should have to demonstrate CFP success and more consistent recruiting before being offered this kind of deal.
The other side of the fan base believes that the timing is perfect. The deal is complete before CFP games start and that ensures that there are no distractions behind the scenes regarding contract negotiations. Freeman is now locked up and freed up to fully focus on his team's CFP run. How do you see it?
The timing of this deal demonstrates good faith, big-picture negotiation from all sides
This deal being completed before CFP play begins indicates that there is a bigger picture in play here. It shows that Pete Bevacqua and other Irish leadership have seen enough from Marcus to trust him to lead the program for the foreseeable future without knowing how Notre Dame will fare against Indiana or any other team in the playoff. They are, apparently, very confident in his leadership and the current program trajectory.
From Freeman's end, this deal shows that he wants to be at Notre Dame for the long haul and still embraces all of the unique challenges that come with being the Irish head coach. This was a good-faith negotiation by both sides, neither of which looking to take advantage of the other with both parties looking out for the long-term future of the program.
