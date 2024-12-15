Notre Dame Fans Debate Irish Path To Victory Over Indiana
Notre Dame will lean on it's defense and run game
Notre Dame made it to the CFP primarily due to the strength of the defense and run game. This is Notre Dame's DNA, who it is, and how it won football games this season.
I don't expect that to change now that postseason play is here.
In fact, I think Notre Dame will double down on these traits and lean into them even more from here on out. This style of play, especially when it comes to a weather-infused matchup in South Bend to open the playoffs, lends itself to post-season success. The Irish are playing with confidence and I suspect it'll show against the Hoosiers.
Irish fans wonder what wrinkles we will see
While Irish fans have embraced Notre Dame's hard-nosed defensive and run-game-heavy approach to football, they still wonder if there will be any new wrinkles come playoff time. Could we perhaps see more two-back sets that get both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price on the field together at the same time? Notre Dame fans certainly hope so.
For as much as Notre Dame's identity is wrapped up in the run game and defense, at some point Notre Dame's pass game and the field goal unit will have to deliver in the postseason.
Do the Irish have what it takes to get enough out of these groups that are not natural strengths to make a deep CFP run? America is about to find out.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.