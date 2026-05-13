The ACC and Notre Dame have been in the news quite a bit for whatever reason this week, with league commissioner Jim Phillips getting the headlines on Wednesday.



He made it a point for the world to know that the ACC now supports a (ridiculous and unnecessary) 24-team College Football Playoff, and used Notre Dame's 2025 team as a reason for why.

“Notre Dame was a College Football Playoff-worthy team this year," Phillips said, "They just were.”

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips:



“Notre Dame was a CFP worthy team this year. They just were.”



Notes Notre Dame’s exclusion from the CFP last year is part of the reason why the ACC supports the expansion to a 24-team field. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 13, 2026

Jim Phillips Changes Tone from End of 2025 Regular Season

In discussing the need to expand the College Football Playoff, Phillips cited 2025 Notre Dame as a reason why.



However, when his word could have done something about Notre Dame's chances last December, Phillips sat in silence.

Instead, he let the propaganda machine that is the SEC and ESPN feed everyone the narrative that the last Playoff spot was between Notre Dame and Miami, when in fact it should have been between Notre Dame and Alabama.

Team A or Team B? Let's look at the facts 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LLOv0j90MG — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 11, 2025

While the ACC Network was busying tweeting out pictures about Miami beating Notre Dame and asking folks to rewatch that matchup from Week 1, Alabama was getting a pass despite getting rolled by Georgia in the SEC Championship game, looking nothing like a Playoff team the last month of the season, and having that woeful loss at Florida State to start the year.

Related: Notre Dame vs. Miami - The Biggest Game at Notre Dame Stadium Since...

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

At the end of the day, Notre Dame didn't handle its business and can only blame itself for missing the playoff last year.



However, the message from Phillips should serve as kind reminder to not just Notre Dame fans, but college football fans all over.

When someone in power (actually, does the ACC Commissioner still count as having any?) can use you to prop up whatever case they have, they will.



BUT...



The second they could do something to try and help you? Yeah, better luck next time, because you'll be on your own.

I don't love the idea that Notre Dame came out in support of a 24-team playoff, but I'm not surprised.



A 24-team playoff makes Notre Dame's path to competing for a championship easier, and the ability to play for championships is a big factor in the Irish remaining independent.

Related: Notre Dame Stays Hot, Moves Into Top 5 in Team Recruiting Rankings

I just wish someone who actually loved college football would be able to step in and make a logical decision.



The regular season is what has made college football so unique and special for so long, and each additional team that gets added to the playoff takes more and more away from that each time.