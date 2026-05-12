Notre Dame landed one of its biggest fish in the 2027 recruiting cycle as a top 20 overall player, offensive tackle Olu Olubobola of Jersey City (St. Peter's Prep), New Jersey annonced the Fighting Irihs on Tuesday.

Olubobola is rated as the 17th overall player by 247Sports for 2027, and the second-best tackle. The puts him atop the rankings regarding Notre Dame's now 15 committed players. It also marks an incredible run by Notre Dame across multiple offensive line coaches, as its now seven-straight recruiting cycles where at least one outlet ranked a Notre Dame lineman as a five-star player.

Notre Dame has signed a five-star OL recruit every class since 2021 ‼️



• Blake Fisher, 2021 (old Rivals)

• Aamil Wagner, 2022 (On3)

• Charles Jagusah, 2023 (On3)

• Guerby Lambert, 2024 (On3)

• Will Black, 2025 (On3, old Rivals)

• Grayson McKeogh, 2026 (Rivals)

• Olu… pic.twitter.com/1uGvmi1l9K — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) May 12, 2026

Notre Dame's Offensive Linemen Recruiting for 2027

Notre Dame now has two offensive linemen committed in the 2027 cycle as Olubobola joins James Halter of Pennsylvania.



Halter is rated as the 57th overall player according to 247Sports and trails only Olubobola in terms of Notre Dame's commitments in the class.

That clearly means there is more work to be done with the offensive line in terms of bodies this recruiting cycle, but that the foundation in place is as strong as anyone nationally.



As for the team, Notre Dame's 15 commitments now rank as the fourth-best class in 2027 according to 247Sports.



That's a credit to Marcus Freeman and what he's put in place regarding recruiting at Notre Dame, but also to offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.

Olu Olubobola As A Recruit

The Olubobola commitment for Notre Dame is huge for the future of the program, but to this doesn't look like some five-star linemen that step onto campus and immediately compete for starting positions.



There is a significant amount of fillingo out that Olubobola will have to do, but he does have natural size and bend that make his traits some of the best around. It might take until 2029 for him to get meaningful snaps in blue and gold, but when he does he could be a downright force.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

When Dabo Swinney was complaining about Notre Dame printing its own money last week, was he secretly trying to position himself for an assistant coaching role on Marcus Freeman's staff one day?



I found myself thinking about that quote when Notre Dame made its move so quickly for Olubobola, and landing the commitment on Tuesday.

Related: Notre Dame's Top Freshman Impact Candidates for 2026

At the old Notre Dame, this is a recruiting battle that might have eventually been won, but it's hard to imagine the Fighting Irish coming from seemingly nowhere and closing on both Miami and Texas A&M in what felt like just a few short weeks.



This is good enough news for Notre Dame, but with big-time target David Folorunsho just days from potentially announcing his commitment, the Fighting Irish are knocking on the door of another truly elite haul.