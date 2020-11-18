ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

Power rankings for the ACC through 11 weeks of the 2020 season

There wasn't as much action in the ACC in week 11, but the games that were played provided a great deal of entertainment, and it shook up the power rankings.

1. #2 NOTRE DAME FIGHTIN IRISH (8-0)

Last Week: 1

Notre Dame went on the road and earned a convincing 45-31 victory over Boston College. The Eagles put up a fight early, jumping out to a 10-3 lead, but the Irish had simply too much depth and talent.

Quarterback Ian Book had an outstanding performance, throwing for 283 yards and leading the offense with 85 rushing yards. The veteran signal caller accounted for four touchdowns as the Irish continue to control their own destiny in the conference.

Next Game: Nov. 27 at North Carolina (6-2)

2. #4 CLEMSON TIGERS (7-1)

Clemson had the week off, which allowed it to heal up and get back on track after losing to Notre Dame the previous week. The Tigers head to Florida State this weekend in a game that could get very ugly for the Seminoles.

Next Game: Nov. 21 at Florida State (2-6)

3. #12 MIAMI HURRICANES (7-1)

Miami dropped three spots in the Associated Press Poll despite earning a hard-fought road win at Virginia Tech. That drop has no bearing on the power rankings, and the Hurricanes remain third, although North Carolina is charging hard.

Virginia Tech led almost the entire game, and Miami didn't take its first lead until late in the fourth quarter. The fact the Hurricanes are "winning ugly" this season is actually a good sign for the future of the program under second-year head coach Manny Diaz.

Next Game: Dec. 5 at Wake Forest (4-3)

4. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-2)

At times the Tar Heels can look like an outstanding football team, and at other times they look average. Against Wake Forest we saw a little bit of both, but in the end it was the red hot offense that carried the day.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 45-24 lead midway through the third quarter, and that is when quarterback Sam Howell and the UNC offense took the game over, scoring 35 straight points in just over 16 minutes of game action to take a 59-45 lead.

Howell passed for 550 yards and six scores in the win.

Next Game: Nov. 27 vs. #2 Notre Dame (8-0)

5. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (4-3)

Last Week: 5

The teams ranked five through seven from last week all lost, which means Wake Forest remains at No. 5 by default. At least the Deacons were competitive against a very good team, dropping a 59-53 game to North Carolina, game in which the Deacons actually led by 21 at one point.

Blowing that lead was a tremendous missed opportunity for Wake Forest, who could have improved to 5-2 with the win. Instead, the Deacons dropped to 4-3 and still have to play Miami and Notre Dame.

Next Game: Nov. 28 at Louisville (2-6)

6. VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (4-4)

Last Week: 6

Like Wake Forest, the Hokies blew an opportunity to pick up what would have been a huge win. Virginia Tech held a 24-13 second half lead, but Miami hit a big pass play to go up 25-24 with just under six minutes left. Virginia Tech failed to muster any kind of offense on its final two drives as its chance for a big victory went up in smoke.

It marked the second straight game in which the Hokies blew a fourth quarter opportunity to beat a ranked team. Finding ways to lose games seems to be a trademark of the Justin Fuente tenure in Blacksburg.

Next Game: Nov. 21 at Pitt (4-4)

7. BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (5-4)

Last Week: 7

Boston College put up a good effort against Notre Dame, but first-year head coach Jeff Hafley still has a long way to go to get his roster where it needs to be to pull off that kind of upset. The Eagles took an early 10-3 lead, and even when Notre Dame began to pull away, Hafley's squad continued to battle and compete.

The Eagles played nine straight weeks, and this is a banged up football team. Boston College now gets two weeks to rest, heal and correct mistakes before it gets back on the field at Virginia.

Next Game: Dec. 5 at Virginia (3-4)

8. NC STATE WOLFPACK (5-3)

Last Week: 9

NC State ended its two-game losing streak in impressive fashion, heading to Tallahassee and smacking the Seminoles. The 38-22 score doesn't do justice to how convincing this victory was, as Florida State outscored the Wolfpack 14-3 in the final quarter.

Quarterback Bailey Hockman finally got on track, passing for 265 yards and three scores against the depleted Seminole defense. With Liberty, Syracuse and Georgia Tech remaining the schedule the Wolfpack have an opportunity to finish the season on a roll.

Next Game: Nov. 21 vs. #21 Liberty (7-0)

9. PITT PANTHERS (4-4)

Last Week: 8

The Panthers Nov. 14 game at Georgia Tech was postponed.

Next Game: Nov. 21 vs. Virginia Tech

10. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (3-4)

Last Week: 10

Virginia won its second straight game, beating Louisville by a 31-17 score. The Cardinal offense seemed to be rolling early, but an 85-yard interception return for a score by Noah Taylor seemed to instantly take all the early energy Louisville possessed away.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong had a quality day, passing for 203 yards and leading the Cavaliers with 60 yards and two scores on the ground.

Virginia has been a quality team this season, despite its record. The Cavaliers beat North Carolina and had competitive losses to both Clemson and Miami.

Next Game: Nov. 21 vs. Abilene Christian

11. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (2-5)

Last Week: 11

Georgia Tech's Nov. 14 matchup against Pitt was postponed.

Next Game: Nov. 28 vs. Duke

12. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (2-6)

Last Week: 12

Louisville's incredibly disappointing season continued, as the Cardinals lost by two scores to Virginia. The Cardinals came into the season with high hopes, but through the course of the season they've proven to be an undisciplined team that continues to beat itself.

Louisville ran the ball well (317 yards), but three turnovers and two more turnovers on downs allowed the Cavaliers to earn the win. The Cardinals have now dropped six of their last seven games.

Next Game: Nov. 20 vs. Syracuse

13. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2-6)

Last Week: 13

It is amazing how far Florida State has fallen. Just seven seasons ago the Seminoles were national champions, and six years ago they were a College Football Playoff team. Florida State has gone just 20-26 in its last four season, and it is now 2-6 after getting blasted by NC State.

Florida State was never really competitive in this game, and the Seminoles have now lost five games by at least 16 points. It's not going to get much better this weekend when the rested and ticked off Clemson Tigers head down to Tallahassee.

Next Game: Nov. 21 vs. #4 Clemson (7-1)

14. DUKE BLUE DEVILS (2-6)

Last Week: 14

Duke was off this past weekend.

Next Game: Nov. 28 at Georgia Tech (2-5)

15. SYRACUSE ORANGE (1-7)

Last Week: 15

Syracuse was off this past weekend.

Next Game: Nov. 20 at Louisville (2-6)

