ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

Power rankings for the ACC through 12 weeks of the 2020 season

Notre Dame remains at the top of the ACC Power Rankings following week 12 of the conference season. Here's the updated rankings:

1. #2 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (8-0)

Last Week: 1

Notre Dame remains in the top spot after being off last weekend with a bye.

Next Game: Nov. 27 at #25 North Carolina (6-2)

2. #4 CLEMSON TIGERS (7-1)

Last Week: 2

Clemson was expected to play Florida State in Tallahassee, but the Seminoles were unwilling to play the game due to "concerns" about a Clemson player that tested positive for COVID-19. Despite ACC protocols allowing for the game to be played, Florida State was unwilling to play.

Next Game: Nov. 28 vs. Pitt (5-4)

3. #10 MIAMI HURRICANES (7-1)

Last Week: 3

Miami's matchup against Georgia Tech was postponed.

Next Game: Dec. 5 vs. Wake Forest (4-3)

4. #25 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (6-2)

Last Week: 4

North Carolina had a bye last weekend.

Next Game: Nov. 27 vs. #2 Notre Dame (8-0)

5. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (4-3)

Last Week: 5

Wake Forest's matchup at Duke was canceled.

Next Game: Dec. 5 vs. #10 Miami (7-1)

6. NC STATE WOLFPACK (6-3)

Last Week: 8

NC State lost a heartbreaker against Miami three weeks ago, but a week after pounding Florida State, the Wolfpack grinded out a 15-14 win over #21 Liberty.

The Flames had a chance to win it in the final minute, but NC State blocked a 39-yard field goal attempt. NC State forced three turnovers in the contest, which played a key role in the victory.

Next Game: Nov. 28 at Syracuse (1-8)

7. BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (5-4)

Last Week: 7

Boston College had a bye last weekend.

Next Game: Nov. 28 vs. Louisville (3-6)

8. PITT PANTHERS (5-4)

Last Week: 9

Pitt is simply a different team when Kenny Pickett is behind center. The Panthers are 5-2 this season with Pickett at quarterback, and the two losses are by a combined two points to NC State and Boston College.

Pickett passed for 404 yards and a pair of scores in last weekend's 47-14 beat down of Virginia Tech. Pitt settled for field goals early as it took a 9-0 lead, but after the Hokies made it a 16-14 game late in the second quarter the Panthers got rolling, scoring the 31 points of the game.

Next Game: Nov. 28 at #4 Clemson (7-1)

9. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (4-4)

Last Week: 10

The Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in the ACC. A week after an impressive win over Louisville, Virginia beat FCS opponent Abilene Christian by a 55-15 score.

It was a costly win, however, as Virginia lost outside linebacker Charles Snowden to a season-ending knee injury.

Virginia has now won three straight games heading into its matchup against struggling Florida State.

Next Game: Nov. 28 at Florida State (2-6)

10. VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (4-5)

Last Week: 6

While the Virginia Cavaliers are on fire, their rival in Blacksburg is seeing its season go up in flames, and no, that's not a pun regarding its loss to Liberty a couple of weeks ago.

Virginia Tech has now lost three straight games and four of five after it was dismantled by Pitt (47-14). Virginia Tech's previous three losses were by a touchdown or less, but the Hokies were not competitive in the final two quarters of the loss to the Panthers.

A week to rest will be good for Virginia Tech, but when they get back to action it has to host Clemson.

Next Game: Dec. 5 vs. #4 Clemson (7-1)

11. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (2-5)

Last Week: 11

Georgia Tech's game at Miami was postponed.

Next Game: Dec. 28 vs. Duke (2-6)

12. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (3-6)

Last Week: 12

Louisville had an impressive 3-0 victory over Syracuse, but it doesn't boost them in the rankings. For starters, Syracuse just isn't good and when you look at Louisville's overall resume it still doesn't stand out.

Next Game: Nov. 28 at Boston College (5-4)

13. DUKE BLUE DEVILS (2-6)

Last Week: 14

Duke's game at Wake Forest was canceled.

Next Game: Nov. 28 at Georgia Tech (2-5)

14. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2-6)

Last Week: 13

Hours before its schedule game against Clemson, Florida State decided it did not want to play the Tigers due to a backup offensive lineman testing positive for COVID-19.

15. SYRACUSE ORANGE (1-8)

Last Week: 15

The Orange continued their season-long misery, losing 30-0 to Louisville. It was never really close, and the Orange have completely fallen apart as a program. Syracuse was outgained by Louisville 413-137 and averaged just 3.3 yards per play. Syracuse had just seven first downs in the game.

Next Game: Nov. 28 vs. NC State (6-3)

