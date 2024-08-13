Why America Doesn’t Need the AP Poll to Judge Notre Dame Football
AP Poll released and Notre Dame sits in fine position
Notre Dame checked in at number 7 in the initial AP poll that was recently released.
It fell in place behind Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss. Upcoming opponents, FSU checked in at 10, Texas A&M 20th, and USC 23rd.
It's informative to have a baseline of how much the voters in this poll value, or don't value, certain teams entering the season. But this poll will quickly lose its value as the season kicks off and in Notre Dame's case, their Week One performance will speak much louder than any arbitrary preseason rank.
Notre Dame Will Prove its standing in the SEC Week 1
Sure Irish fans like seeing their team starting the season in the top 10. But the reality is that most of America will make up their minds about what they think of Notre Dame based on Week One's result. Everyone will be watching. It's Notre Dame vs The SEC.
Should Notre Dame win, they will have justified their early ranking in the top ten and perhaps will warrant a move upward.
And should Notre Dame drop this game, the Irish fan base will be on edge for 11 more games and questions about the stability of the Marcus Freeman era will begin to fester. Notre Dame will prematurely be counted out for the year by major media outlets, and swaths of anti-Irish college football fans.
Where Notre Dame is ranked doesn't matter. Go beat Texas A&M.
