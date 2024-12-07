Arizona State: The Perfect First Round Matchup for Notre Dame in College Football Playoff
Notre Dame enjoyed a Saturday away from the football field but in the early Power Four conference championship game, saw Arizona State boat race Iowa State, 45-19.
The win secures a spot in the College Football Playoff for Arizona State. Could the Sun Devils soon be headed to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish?
If Notre Dame could pick a team to play, Arizona State would be among the tops in that department.
Arizona State moved to 11-2 with the dominating win, but as good as they looked, would play into Notre Dame's hand.
Notre Dame vs. Arizona State: How it Could Happen
Arizona State could be making a trip to Notre Dame Stadium for the First Round College Football Playoff game. That would require the Sun Devils to not earn a First Round bye, that the four top-ranked conference champions receive.
Arizona State went into the weekend ranked No. 15 and figured to be headed to the 12 seed with the win, but there is certainly a case for them to move into the top four conference champions and earn a bye week.
Why Arizona State is a Good Matchup for Notre Dame:
There are things to like about Notre Dame playing Arizona State but the biggest is the talent of the Sun Devils compared to other potential foes.
Arizona State doesn't have a quarterback that will throw all over as Sam Leavitt simply isn't asked to be that guy. Not to say quarterback is all that matters, but Arizona State is less skilled here than an Alabama or Georgia in that case. Leavitt's favorite target Jordyn Tyson is out for the year after hauling in over 1,100 yards, which takes more heat off the Irish defense in this hypothetical matchup.
Arizona State wins by running the football and although Notre Dame isn't spectacular at stopping it like it is the pass, the Sun Devils would likely be even more one-dimensional against the Irish which would make the tough task of slowing down running back Cam Skattebo a bit easier.
Throw in a trip to South Bend on Dec. 21 for a team based in Tempe, Ariz. and it's another positive for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame and Arizona State: What Will Happen?
I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for Notre Dame and Arizona State to be paired up in the College Football Playoff's First Round.
I truly believe Arizona State has played itself into a top four seed and that it will pass Boise State and be playing as the four seed in the College Football Playoff. I don't know if that's what will happen but if I was in charge, it would be what I suggest.