Baltimore Ravens Draft Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes

Former Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Former Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Hayes came to Notre Dame as a five-star recruit, and he made an immediate impact for the Irish in 2016. Over the next two seasons he was part of a lethal end rotation with Julian Okwara, a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions a season ago.

Hayes was off to a great start in 2019 before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury in the fourth game. That allowed him to return for a final season in 2020, and Hayes saw his game takeoff. He’s not a stat stuffer, finishing the 2020 season with 17 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles to go with a pick.

What made Hayes so impactful for Notre Dame was his strong all-around game. He is a stout edge defender, he thrives in underneath coverage - despite being over 260 pounds last season - and Hayes showed clutch pass rushing ability. Hayes wasn’t used as much as a pass rusher as Okwara because of his coverage ability, but we saw against Clemson and Georgia Tech that when he turns it loose he can get after the quarterback.

Hayes ran a 4.69 at Notre Dame’s Pro Day despite checking in at 253 pounds. He also posted an impressive 4.25 in the pro shuttle.

The former Notre Dame standout could thrive as a standup outside linebacker and he projects well as a 4-3 weakside end at the next level.

Related Content

Jim Mora Breaks Down Daelin Hayes

Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: DE Daelin Hayes

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter