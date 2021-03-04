NFL Draft Talk: Jim Mora Breaks Down Notre Dame's Daelin Hayes

Daelin Hayes had a breakout season for Notre Dame in 2020. A vital rotation player in the first four seasons of his career, Hayes became an impact defender for Notre Dame this past season.

Former Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins head coach Jim Mora joined Irish Breakdown to analyze Owusu-Koramoah ahead of the draft.

Hayes played defensive end for Notre Dame, but his position in the Fighting Irish defense was a hybrid one. Coach Mora breaks down how the versatility we saw from Hayes at Notre Dame impacts how he is viewed heading into the draft. Hayes could be a 4-3 end, but also projects well as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense.

Coach Mora talks about the combination of size and athleticism he sees from Hayes, how his game fits in the NFL, how ready-made he is, or isn't, and whether or not he's a prospect worth bringing in and enhancing.

