Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: DE Daelin Hayes

Breaking down the performance of former Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes at the Reese's Senior Bowl
Defensive end Daelin Hayes was one of six former Notre Dame players that participated in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. Hayes played both defensive end and outside linebacker during the week, and he had a number of highlight reel moments.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Hayes's performance at the Senior Bowl.

The episode begins by talking about how Hayes performed during the week of practice, and then how he played in the game. That is followed by a discussion of whether or not Hayes improved his 2021 NFL Draft stock. 

There is plenty of discussion about how Hayes performed on the field, but also the impact he made at Notre Dame off the field, and how that could impact how NFL teams view him.

