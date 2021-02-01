Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: DE Daelin Hayes

Breaking down the performance of former Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Defensive end Daelin Hayes was one of six former Notre Dame players that participated in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. Hayes played both defensive end and outside linebacker during the week, and he had a number of highlight reel moments.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Hayes's performance at the Senior Bowl.

The episode begins by talking about how Hayes performed during the week of practice, and then how he played in the game. That is followed by a discussion of whether or not Hayes improved his 2021 NFL Draft stock.

There is plenty of discussion about how Hayes performed on the field, but also the impact he made at Notre Dame off the field, and how that could impact how NFL teams view him.

Related Content

Daelin Hayes Accepts Prestigious Senior Bowl Invitation

Daelin Hayes Establishing Himself As A Legit NFL Target

Daelin Hayes Named ACC Defensive Lineman Of The Week

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter