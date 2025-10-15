Brady Quinn Makes Bold Prediction on Notre Dame’s CJ Carr
Brady Quinn knows a thing or two about being a star Notre Dame quarterback and the spotlight that comes with it. Quinn led Notre Dame to back-to-back BCS bowl appearances under Charlie Weis and was twice a Heisman Trophy finalist while still owning nearly every passing record at Notre Dame.
If Quinn is right though, those records may not be his for much longer.
If anyone can spot a Notre Dame superstar quarterback in the making, it's Quinn. And man, does he see a bright future for current Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.
Brady Quinn Gives CJ Carr Highest of Praise
Quinn joined me and John Kennedy recently for a sit-down courtesy of Teeling Whiskey.
"First overall pick in two years," Quinn said when I asked what Carr's ceiling was.
"I think he's going to be the greatest quarterback in Notre Dame history. This isn't me speaking hyperbole. This is me just watching him every single week, preparing him to other guys who are draft eligible now. Other quarterbacks who are some of the top - we talk about in college football, whether you want to say Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) who had a great game last week, outplayed Dante Moore (Oregon), obviously, played fantastic this season.
Comparing CJ Carr to Miami's Carson Beck
"Carson Beck, who Carr went up against. I mean, look at the difference between those two. It's a red shirt freshman's first year, starting his first game. He's the one throwing no-look touchdown passes, you know?"
"He's the one finding a way, willing his team back into that game in his very first start on the road. You know, I kind of go back when you're watching some of the tape of back, though he's played well this year, but also CJ Daniels and Malachi Tony have stepped up making big-time plays for him. I mean, Adon Schuler, I don't know why he didn't knock the lights out of CJ Daniels and give him a rib shot so that that touchdown catch never happens. But the way I break tape is I watch that throw, and I'm thinking in the NFL it's picked off, or the wide receiver is in the hospital. You know, those are the sorts of plays you can't afford to let happen.
What CJ Carr Does So Well
If you're looking for one thing Carr does well, you'll essentially be missing out, says Quinn.
"He does everything really well, and so far beyond his experience at this level. You know, he throws with timing and anticipation. He commands the line of scrimmage. I mean, they had an all-out blitz look this past week, versus NC State...makes the check, throws a touchdown pass.
"You know, you watch him when things break down, you know, for the most part, there's gonna be some mistakes, there's gonna be missed throws, he finds a way of making a play he can make with guarding the body, awkward arm throws. And he's a better athlete than people like to give credit. You know, all you heard during the quarterback battle was, 'Kenny Minchey, the way he fits this offense, it's like, CJ Carr can take off and run too, he's very capable of it. So I'm just, I'm impressed with all of it."
More Carr Praise from Brady Quinn
"It's almost like, you know, when you watch the tape...you're kind of looking at the defense, what they're presenting, and you're saying, Okay, this is where the ball should go, and balls there, balls there, balls there. It's accurate and on time. It's on the money. You know, I made some comments last week about just how well he's playing. And so people start chiming in on social media. And I'll be honest, Irish fans or not, you're morons. This kid is so special, and I don't think you understand what he's doing right now. Still early on in his career, but he is playing lights out as good as anyone in college."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway
It seems like a lifetime ago that some Notre Dame fans wondered if the Irish should again explore the transfer portal for a gap year before Carr or Minchey was potentially ready. It's been a long while since Notre Dame has had a quarterback like this. DeShone Kizer had some very high praise early before sliding as his career went on, and Jimmy Clausen was extremely talented for the Irish over 15 years ago.
It's been since Brady Quinn barked out signals for Notre Dame that the Irish had someone who could be considered the best quarterback in college football, though, and the good news is that there is at least another year of this coming for Fighting Irish fans.
The way Notre Dame's offense is turning out stars seemingly everywhere is going to only help in the longterm as well. If this coaching staff can be kept together for a few years, expect the talent at all positions, not just offensive line or tight end like in the past, to flow for the forseeable future.
